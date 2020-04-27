Georgetown's Omer Yurtseven Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Averaged 15.5 PPG

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Omer Yurtseven's collegiate career is over.

On Monday, Evan Daniels of 247Sports reported the Georgetown big man declared for the 2020 NBA draft and signed with an agent. Yurtseven started at NC State but transferred to the Hoyas following the 2017-18 season.

After sitting out a year, he averaged 15.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in 2019-20 for Georgetown.

Yurtseven seemed destined for the NBA when 247Sports ranked him as a 4-star in the class of 2016, and he was a key contributor for the Wolfpack in his sophomore season with 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a night.

"I needed a big man coach and I don't think anybody is better than Patrick Ewing when it comes to the experience he has as a player," he said when explaining his decision to leave NC State for Georgetown, per Jeff Goodman, then of ESPN.

He will now look to follow in his Hall of Fame coach's footsteps as a key player in the NBA.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman did not project Yurtseven as a first-round pick in a March mock draft, but the big man will be 22 years old in June and likely did not want to delay his professional career any longer.

The 7'0" center has the size to battle for rebounds at the next level and proved he can protect the rim on the defensive side during his time at NC State and Georgetown.

He may ultimately be a second-round pick but has high upside as a low-post scorer and rebounder who can contribute as part of a front-line rotation as soon as his rookie season.