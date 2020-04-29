2020 NFL Draft Grades for Every Team

2020 NFL Draft Grades for Every TeamApril 29, 2020
- Addressing needs is important. Whether it's an immediate need or one on the horizon, teams have to fill holes even if you'd like to take the best player available all the time.
- Value is important. The right player at the right time is always preferable to a player whose impact could be duplicated with a later pick or the prospect doesn't project well for his draft position.
- Teams can only use the selections they have. The Dolphins don't automatically score high because they took a boatload of players. The Chiefs don't score poorly because they only took six players.
- Day 1 is more important than Day 2, which is more important than Day 3. That sixth-round receiver you love is more likely to be Jeremy Gallon than Antonio Brown. Few Day 3 picks are worthy of majorly impacting a draft grade.
As a tool for evaluating the NFL draft, grades get a bad rap.
Yes, we all know the draft is unpredictable. Some first-rounders could wind up out of the league in three years. Some sixth-rounders could wind up in the Hall of Fame. Yes, we are all aware of Tom Brady's story.
So what are we talking about when grading the draft? Here are some ground rules:
With that framework, here's how each team did in the 2020 draft.
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 1, Pick No. 8: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
- Round 3, Pick No. 72: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
- Round 4, Pick No. 114: Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 131 (from Texans): Rashard Lawrence II, DL, LSU
- Round 6, Pick No. 202 (from Patriots): Evan Weaver, LB, California
- Round 7, Pick No. 222: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
A lot of the Arizona Cardinals' offseason has been centered on how good the offense can be. They brought back Kenyan Drake and acquired DeAndre Hopkins, and Kyler Murray will enter year two of his career with plenty of firepower.
The Cardinals defense was the big winner of Day 1 in the draft, though. Isaiah Simmons will join the Cards as an elite athlete after doing a little bit of everything for Clemson.
For those who think Simmons will be a safety in the NFL, general manager Steve Keim had a different take on how he sees his new star.
"The only guy I could think of, with similarities, was Brian Urlacher when he came out," Keim said on the Cardinals' draft livestream (h/t Darren Urban of the team's official site). "He was a safety at New Mexico, for the most part ... not quite as fast, but a guy who became a great player and who made that ascension to playing more in the box."
The Birds didn't have a pick in the second round because it was the centerpiece of the deal that brought them Hopkins. They spent their third-round selection on a tackle who was getting first-round hype throughout the predraft process in Josh Jones. If he comes anywhere near his ceiling, he's the steal of the third round.
The Day 3 selections were largely spent filling out the depth chart in the front seven. Eno Benjamin is an intriguing pass-catching back who could find a role as a Drake backup. There's a lot to love about Arizona's performance.
Overall Grade: A+
Atlanta Falcons
- Round 1, Pick No. 16: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Round 2, Pick No. 47: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
- Round 3, Pick No. 78: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
- Round 4, Pick No. 119: Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State
- Round 4, Pick No. 134 (from Ravens): Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California
- Round 7, Pick No. 228 (from Buccaneers through Eagles): Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse
Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff didn't end up with the big flashy trade that was being reported as a possibility before the draft. Those expectations cast a shadow on a solid class.
The Falcons had to get better on defense, and that's what they did. A.J. Terrell wasn't the consensus third-best corner on the board, but his athleticism and ability to press receivers at the line makes him a fit in head coach Dan Quinn's defense.
Marlon Davidson is an interesting prospect. Everyone talks about versatility in the secondary, but he is a 300-pounder who primarily played defensive end in a four-man front at Auburn. So he's built like a 3-technique but played on the edge in college. He'll be an interesting fit alongside Grady Jarrett on the inside.
Matt Hennessy continued the "solid" theme with this class. He's unlikely to be a perennial Pro Bowler but should become a consistent starter. Not a lot to hate in this group, but there isn't much to love either.
Overall Grade: B
Baltimore Ravens
- Round 1, Pick No. 28: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- Round 2, Pick No. 55 (from Patriots through Falcons): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick No. 71 (from Chargers through Patriots): Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
- Round 3, Pick No. 92: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
- Round 3, Pick No. 98 (comp pick from Patriots): Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick No. 106 (comp pick): Tyre Phillips, G, Mississippi State
- Round 4, Pick No. 143 (comp pick): Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan
- Round 5, Pick No. 170 (from Vikings): Broderick Washington, DL, Texas Tech
- Round 6, Pick No. 201 (from Bills through Vikings): James Proche, WR, SMU
- Round 7, Pick No. 219 (from Dolphins through Vikings): Geno Stone, S, Iowa
Another year, another great draft for the Baltimore Ravens.
Lamar Jackson has to feel fantastic about his future with an organization that clearly knows how to maximize its title window with him at quarterback. Baltimore kicked off Day 1 by patiently waiting and snagging a player in Patrick Queen who is arguably the best linebacker not named Isaiah Simmons in the whole draft.
J.K. Dobbins doesn't fill a need, but the running back does make their offense more terrifying. As much as the Ravens run the ball, Dobbins' explosiveness makes him an especially good fit.
Having four selections in the third round gave the Ravens the luxury of taking Dobbins in the second, as they still addressed important needs. Justin Madubuike could become a disruptive force in the middle, Devin Duvernay may be constrained to the slot, but that doesn't matter in the third round. Malik Harrison is limited in coverage but could do damage as a blitzing linebacker in the Ravens' blitz-happy defense.
Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips were rated similarly on Matt Miller's big board, so Phillips may have been a bit of a reach, but both will bring new blood to an offensive line that needs it on the interior.
Overall Grade: A
Buffalo Bills
- Round 2, Pick No. 54: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
- Round 3, Pick No. 86: Zack Moss, RB, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 128: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
- Round 5, Pick No. 167: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
- Round 6, Pick No. 188 (from Browns): Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern
- Round 6, Pick No. 207 (from Ravens through Patriots): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
- Round 7, Pick No. 239 (from Vikings): Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
The best thing the Buffalo Bills did regarding this draft was trade their first-round pick (among others) for Stefon Diggs. They needed a true No. 1 receiver for Josh Allen to find out if he can be the quarterback of the future.
With their second-round pick, they got a guy who was widely considered a first-rounder in A.J. Epenesa. The edge-rusher's production at Iowa was great (22 sacks, 30.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons), but concerns about his athleticism caused him to drop. His testing wasn't ideal and revealed him to be an almost purely power rusher. How that translates to the NFL is questionable. There aren't many Frank Clarks in the league.
Zack Moss will offer depth in the running back rotation with Frank Gore out of the picture. Jake Fromm was an interesting choice given Allen's profile as a big (6'5", 237 lbs), strong-armed quarterback, and the 6'2", 219-pound Fromm certainly isn't that.
If you're of the thinking that Epenesa is a steal, then this class looks good. If you buy that his draft stock was probably commensurate with how he projects to the NFL despite his production, then there isn't a lot of excitement.
Overall Grade: B-
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1, Pick No. 7: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
- Round 2, Pick No. 38: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
- Round 2, Pick No. 64 (from Chiefs through Seahawks): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
- Round 4, Pick No. 113: Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame
- Round 5, Pick No. 152: Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia
- Round 6, Pick No. 184: Bravvion Roy, DT, Baylor
- Round 7, Pick No. 221: Stantley Thomas-Oliver, CB, Florida International
Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers have been tasked with essentially building the team from the ground up, and he made it clear what was important: defense. Carolina's new head coach made draft history with the most picks spent exclusively on that side of the ball.
It all starts with Derrick Brown, who should be an anchor on the defensive line for years. He may never become the disruptive pass-rusher you'd like to see with this high of a pick, but he has a safe floor.
Day 2 was friendly to the Panthers. Yetur Gross-Matos' fall out of Round 1 was more in line with his skill set, but the edge-rusher fills a need. Jeremy Chinn at the end of the second round was a steal. At 6'3", 221 pounds, he can play safety but has the size and frame to play in the box and help against the run.
In an NFC South with the Saints, Buccaneers and Falcons, having a strong defense is a must. The Panthers took a big step toward that goal and gave Rhule's leadership a definitive direction.
Grade: B+
Chicago Bears
- Round 2, Pick No. 43 (from Raiders): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
- Round 2, Pick No. 50: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
- Round 5, Pick No. 155 (from Browns through Bills and Vikings): Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa
- Round 5, Pick No. 163: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
- Round 5, Pick No. 173 (from Ravens through Rams, Dolphins and Eagles): Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane
- Round 7, Pick No. 226 (from Raiders): Arlington Hambright, G, Colorado
- Round 7, Pick No. 227 (from Colts through Dolphins and Eagles): Lachavious Simmons, OT, Tennessee State
We can all aspire to love something in this life like Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace loves tight ends. The Bears spent their first pick of the draft on Cole Kmet, who is one of 10 tight ends on Chicago's roster.
Kmet was widely viewed as the best tight end in a bad class of them, so the pick itself seems like it was made at the right time. It's just a questionable fit. They won't carry 10 tight ends into the season (probably?), but there are still a lot of them.
The Khalil Mack trade and other moves left the team without a ton of picks, so the haul itself was always going to look unimpressive. Fortunately, Jaylon Johnson redeems their draft a bit. He fills a need at corner and has an argument as the best value of the second round.
The trio of fifth-round picks consists of lottery-ticket types with high upside. If just one of them is a productive contributor, they will have done a good job on Day 3.
Overall Grade: B-
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1, Pick No. 1: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Round 2, Pick No. 33: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
- Round 3, Pick No. 65: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
- Round 4, Pick No. 107: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
- Round 5, Pick No. 147: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
- Round 6, Pick No. 180: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas
- Round 7, Pick No. 215: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
The Cincinnati Bengals continued a great offseason with a draft in which they attacked needs through all three days. The obvious highlight is Joe Burrow. He was the no-brainer No. 1 pick, and the team didn't mess it up.
Tee Higgins is a perfect pairing as the second-round choice. He may struggle to get separation, but he can win at the catch point and will be a big target (6'4", 215 lbs) alongside A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd.
From there, they pivoted to defense. Doubling up on linebacker was a good decision, as both Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither have potential to develop into three-down linebackers, and the Bengals D was bad last season (29th overall).
It would have been good to invest in offensive line help earlier, but Hakeem Adeniji was a good pick in the sixth round. He has the potential to stay at tackle (6'4", 302 lbs) but the build to kick inside and provide good pass protection if he doesn't pan out on the outside.
Overall Grade: A-
Cleveland Browns
- Round 1, Pick No. 10: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
- Round 2, Pick No. 44 (from Colts): Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- Round 3, Pick No. 88 (from Saints): Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
- Round 3, Pick No. 97 (comp pick from Texans): Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- Round 4, Pick No. 115: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
- Round 5, Pick No. 160 (from Colts): Nick Harris, OL, Washington
- Round 6, Pick No. 187 (from Cardinals): Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
The Cleveland Browns had a simple task in the first round: Take one of the top four tackles. The position was the team's biggest need, and the top prospects were a perfect match. General manager Andrew Berry got off to a great start by taking Jedrick Wills at No. 10.
The team continued to target positions of need into Day 2 and 3. The Browns traded back three spots in the second round and earned an additional fifth-round pick while still winding up with a safety. Grant Delpit was a draft darling a year ago, but his performance while injured (high ankle sprain) in 2019 dropped him into the second round.
The Browns once again traded down in the third round, picking up a 2021 third-rounder from the Saints to move from No. 74 to No. 88 and take defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. He was the only Power Five defensive tackle with a 90.0 grade against the run and pass, per PFF. The ability to get an additional third and still take one of the better defenders in the round put this class over the top.
Day 3 picks who stand out include Harrison Bryant and Nick Harris. Bryant gives Kevin Stefanski—a coach known for utilizing multi-tight end sets in Minnesota—another weapon. Harris played center at Washington but can also kick to guard and compete with Wyatt Teller for playing time.
Overall Grade: A-
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1, Pick No. 17: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Round 2, Pick No. 51: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 82: Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
- Round 4, Pick No. 123: Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
- Round 4, Pick No. 146 (comp pick from Eagles): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
- Round 5, Pick No. 179 (comp pick): Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah
- Round 7, Pick No. 231: Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison
There comes a point when a team gets on the clock and even though a prospect doesn't fit a pressing need, he's too good to pass up. It seems simple, but a lot of teams never grasp the concept. Fortunately, Dallas did when CeeDee Lamb was available at No. 17.
The Oklahoma receiver stands out as one of the highest-value picks in the first round and gives the Cowboys' grade a huge boost. After the defensive line lost Maliek Collins and Robert Quinn, Neville Gallimore made a lot of sense. Trevon Diggs doesn't have great long speed, but the corner's ability to press receivers at the line should make him a good fit in Dallas after the team lost Byron Jones.
The Cowboys got one of the best Day 3 hauls to round out the class. Tyler Biadasz fills a need after the retirement of center Travis Frederick and likely dropped because of injury concerns. He had hip surgery in 2019 but is a top center prospect.
Bradlee Anae was highly productive at Utah (27.5 sacks over the last three years) and isn't the best quick-twitch athlete, but in the fifth round you'll take a guy with his skills. The Cowboys got impact players in the early rounds who can help immediately and rolled the dice on Day 3 prospects who have shown good things.
Overall Grade: A
Denver Broncos
- Round 1, Pick No. 15: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- Round 2, Pick No. 46: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
- Round 3, Pick No. 77: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
- Round 3, Pick No. 83 (from Steelers): Lloyd Cushenberry III, OL, LSU
- Round 3, Pick No. 95 (from 49ers): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas
- Round 4, Pick No. 118: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
- Round 5, Pick No. 178 (comp pick): Justin Strnad, OLB, Wake Forest
- Round 6, Pick No. 181 (from Redskins): Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State
- Round 7, Pick No. 252 (comp pick): Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
- Round 7, Pick No. 254 (comp pick): Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State
Drew Lock should send John Elway a box of chocolates or something. The Denver Broncos clearly made him and the offense a top priority in the draft. The general manager said after the event he wanted to add speed and explosiveness, per the team's website, and he did just that with his first two picks.
Jerry Jeudy was the Biletnikoff Award winner (top receiver in the nation) among an incredibly gifted crop of pass-catchers last season. K.J. Hamler's ceiling as a versatile burner is a great complement to the crafty route running and consistency of Jeudy.
Perhaps just as important was the third-round selection of Lloyd Cushenberry III. He could presumably slide into the center spot and let free-agent addition Graham Glasgow play guard.
The team is poised to see what it has in Lock over the next two seasons. There's no reason for him to not reach his potential with what the Broncos are putting around him.
Overall Grade: A-
Detroit Lions
- Round 1, Pick No. 3: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- Round 2, Pick No. 35: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
- Round 3, Pick No. 67: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
- Round 3, Pick No. 75 (from Colts): Jonah Jackson, OL, Ohio State
- Round 4, Pick No. 121 (from Raiders): Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky
- Round 5, Pick No. 166 (from Eagles): Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
- Round 5, Pick No. 172 (from Seahawks through Lions, Patriots and Raiders): Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State
- Round 6, Pick No. 197 (from Cowboys through Dolphins and Colts): John Penisini, DL, Utah
- Round 7, Pick No. 235 (from Eagles through Patriots): Jashon Cornell, DL, Ohio State
With Darius Slay in Philadelphia, the Detroit Lions were fortunate to find the perfect replacement in Jeff Okudah. The Ohio State corner was the no-brainer best player at his position in this class and has all the makings of a shutdown corner.
The D'Andre Swift pick is good in a vacuum. He was arguably the best running back in the class, but Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough weren't the biggest problems on the team last season. Addressing either the offensive or defensive line at No. 35 would have been better.
At least they did that with the next three picks. Julian Okwara can develop into a good pass-rusher under head coach Matt Patricia. Both Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg should compete for playing time on an offensive line that was mediocre and lost Graham Glasgow.
Grade: B
Green Bay Packers
- Round 1, Pick No. 26 (from Texans through Dolphins): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- Round 2, Pick No. 62: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
- Round 3, Pick No. 94: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
- Round 5, Pick No. 175: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
- Round 6, Pick No. 192 (from Raiders): Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan
- Round 6, Pick No. 208 (from Titans): Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
- Round 6, Pick No. 209: Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana
- Round 7, Pick No. 236 (From Bills through Browns): Vernon Scott, S, TCU
- Round 7, Pick No. 242 (From Ravens): Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami
In an ideal draft, a team should come away with one or two immediate starters, two or three part-time players who could become starters and three or four developmental players with upside.
The Green Bay Packers traded up for Jordan Love. The Utah State quarterback may be good enough to be an NFL starter, but he isn't supplanting Aaron Rodgers in the next two years. Running back Aaron Jones is in the final season of his contract, but AJ Dillon isn't taking his job this year.
Josiah Deguara is not a traditional tight end but is an H-back type who was the 11th-ranked tight end on Matt Miller's big board. So the odds that he takes over as the team's No. 1 tight end are low.
To recap, that's zero immediate starters, two part-time players and one developmental player with upside in the first three picks. It was good to see them invest in the offensive line with their Day 3 selections, but if even one of them becomes a starter, it will be a win.
Overall Grade: D
Houston Texans
- Round 2, Pick No. 40 (from Cardinals): Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
- Round 3, Pick No. 90: Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida
- Round 4, Pick No. 126 (from Rams): Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina
- Round 4, Pick No. 141 (comp pick from Dolphins): John Reid, CB, Penn State
- Round 5, Pick No. 171: Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
The Houston Texans don't just receive a less than ideal grade because they didn't have many picks—Bill O'Brien's questionable decision-making extended into the draft.
Second-round defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was the team's first selection. He's a huge gamble given his upside. At his best he is a disruptive penetrator on the inside, but the injury concerns he carries are legitimate. He was a freshman All-American at TCU before missing all of 2018 with a torn Achilles. He rebounded in 2019, but others in the draft fell because of previous injuries, and the Texans didn't get a discount.
Jonathan Greenard was productive at Florida (10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss in 2019) but didn't show the athleticism you'd like to see in an edge-rusher at the combine.
John Reid was a good selection in the fourth round. He was the No. 100 player on PFF's big board and could be a great fit as their nickel corner.
Overall Grade: C-
Indianapolis Colts
- Round 2, Pick No. 34 (from Redskins): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
- Round 2, Pick No. 41 (from Browns): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
- Round 3, Pick No. 85 (from Eagles via Lions): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 122: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
- Round 5, Pick No. 149 (from Lions): Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State
- Round 6, Pick No. 193: Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State
- Round 6, Pick No. 211 (from Chiefs through Jets): Isaiah Rodgers, CB, UMass
- Round 6, Pick No. 212 (comp pick from Patriots): Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State
- Round 6, Pick No. 213 (comp pick from Patriots): Jordan Glasgow, LB, Michigan
The Indianapolis Colts were without a first-round pick because of the DeForest Buckner trade with the San Francisco 49ers but still left the draft with a good haul of impact players.
Michael Pittman Jr. might not have been the best receiver on the board, but he was the best fit for what the Colts needed. He could be the big-bodied (6'4", 223 lbs), jump-ball target they were hoping to get when they acquired Devin Funchess before last year.
They traded up three spots with the Browns in the second round to get Jonathan Taylor. His blend of size (5'10", 226 lbs) and speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) makes him a great potential replacement for Marlon Mack, who is entering his fourth season with the team.
Safety Malik Hooker hasn't lived up to the hype as the No. 15 pick in 2017, so even though Julian Blackmon was a reach, he was at least a reach that made sense in terms of roster construction.
The best value of all may have been the 6'6", 231-pound Jacob Eason. It's amazing that a team didn't reach on the quarterback given the NFL's fascination with size and arm strength. However, if he ends up being Philip Rivers' successor, finding him on Day 3 is an incredible value.
Overall Grade: B+
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 1, Pick No. 9: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
- Round 1, Pick No. 20 (from Rams): K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
- Round 2, Pick No. 42: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
- Round 3, Pick No. 73: DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
- Round 4, Pick No. 116: Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's (Minn.)
- Round 4, Pick No. 137 (from 49ers through Broncos): Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
- Round 4, Pick No. 140 (comp pick from Bears): Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
- Round 5, Pick No. 157 (from Falcons through Ravens): Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn
- Round 5, Pick No. 165 (from Rams): Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
- Round 6, Pick No. 189: Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
- Round 6, Pick No. 206 (from Seahawks): Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech
- Round 7, Pick No. 223: Chris Claybrooks, CB, Memphis
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the draft as one of its most intriguing teams. With two first-round picks and a borderline need at quarterback, they could have shaken things up.
Even though they essentially pledged their allegiance to Gardner Minshew II by eschewing a first-round QB, they still shook up the first round a bit when they made CJ Henderson a top-10 pick.
Henderson was one of the most athletic prospects at corner, so it's easy to see why they fell in love with him even if he struggled to cover explosive routes last season, per CFB Film Room. He'll be aided by K'Lavon Chaisson, who is one of the most explosive pass-rushers in the draft class.
Laviska Shenault Jr. could be a steal in the second round. If it weren't for injury concerns, he would have been a first-round talent. He's a receiver with running back skills after the catch, which should make life easier for Minshew.
Ben Bartch on Day 3 is a great example of an upside project who could pay off in a big way. He's a former tight end who moved to tackle and has the frame (6'6", 309 lbs) to develop into an NFL tackle. As a fourth-round pick, he can sit for at least a year as he makes the jump from Division III football and might become a starter.
Overall Grade: A-
Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 1, Pick No. 32: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- Round 2, Pick No. 63 (from 49ers): Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
- Round 3, Pick No. 96: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
- Round 4, Pick No. 138: L'Jarius Sneed, CB/S, Louisiana Tech
- Round 5, Pick No. 177: Mike Danna, EDGE, Michigan
- Round 7, Pick No. 237 (from Patriots through Broncos and Titans): Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane
The defending Super Bowl champions pulled a mild surprise when they took Clyde Edwards-Helaire to close the first round. He was the No. 4 running back and the 44th overall player on The Athletic's consensus big board. He makes sense within the context of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but an elite running back hardly seems like their biggest concern.
Their Day 2 picks redeemed their overall grade. Willie Gay Jr., at 6'1", 243 pounds, looks the part of a modern NFL linebacker. His size and speed (4.46 40) combination makes him the kind of elite athlete you need in the middle, and the Chiefs' linebacker room is underwhelming.
Lucas Niang is a great long-term fit. He could be a replacement for Mitchell Schwartz or Eric Fisher down the road but could slide in at one of the guard spots as early as this year.
The fact that they waited to address the defensive backfield until the third day drops their grade a bit. The Chiefs are much more likely to lose a playoff game because their secondary wasn't up to par than the lack of an elite running back.
Overall Grade: B
Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 1, Pick No. 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Round 1, Pick No. 19 (from Bears): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick No. 80: Lynn Bowden Jr., RB/WR, Kentucky
- Round 3, Pick No. 81 (from Bears): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
- Round 3, Pick No. 100 (comp pick from Patriots): Tanner Muse, LB, Clemson
- Round 4, Pick No. 109 (from Lions): John Simpson, G, Clemson
- Round 4, Pick No. 139 (from Buccaneers through Patriots): Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock did it again. The Las Vegas Raiders have become one of the more difficult teams to predict (and understand) regarding the draft. They had multiple picks in the first round and sprung surprises each time. Last year it was Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram. This year, it was Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette.
Ruggs is an incredibly gifted athlete who showed steady hands at Alabama. He was also the team's No. 3 receiver throughout his time there, so it's surprising he was the first wideout taken—even over teammate Jerry Jeudy. You'd be hard-pressed to find a mock draft with Arnette in the first round, but the Ohio State cornerback did showcase some toughness while playing with an injured wrist for a large portion of 2019.
Lynn Bowden Jr. is the modern-day Kordell Stewart or Antwaan Randle-El, depending on what era you'd like to look back on. He played quarterback in college but will be a receiver/gadget player for the Raiders. Bryan Edwards is a talented receiver but dealt with a knee injury that probably dropped his stock.
Almost every Raiders pick was a high-risk, high-reward play. They could make this grade look dumb or generous in a few years, depending on how many of their bets hit.
Grade: C-
Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1, Pick No. 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Round 1, Pick No. 23: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- Round 4, Pick No. 112: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
- Round 5, Pick No. 151: Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
- Round 6, Pick No. 186: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
- Round 7, Pick No. 220: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
The Los Angeles Chargers have staked their entire draft on two players: Justin Herbert and Kenneth Murray. Once they sent the 37th and 71st picks to the Patriots so they could move into the first round and take Murray, they were left with nothing but Day 3 selections.
Maybe at least one of that group becomes a starter or rotational player. Receiver K.J. Hill stood out Ohio State, which is not an easy place to do so. But if you're banking on a Day 3 guy to become a starter so you can come out of a draft with three total, that's not a good place to be.
Obviously, if Herbert becomes the man, none of this will matter. It will simply be the draft where the Chargers got their franchise quarterback. But is anyone that excited about Herbert? If it weren't for Tua Tagovailoa's hip injury, Herbert would be the clear-cut third-best quarterback prospect in the class.
Murray is a do-it-all linebacker who should be a starter immediately, but it's questionable if he was worth giving up another potential starter in the third round for.
Overall Grade: C+
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 2, Pick No. 52: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
- Round 2, Pick No. 57 (from Texans): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
- Round 3, Pick No. 84: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 104 (comp pick): Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 136 (from Dolphins through Texans): Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
- Round 6, Pick No. 199: Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
- Round 7, Pick No. 234: Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor
- Round 7, Pick No. 248 (comp pick from Texans): Sam Sloman, K, Miami (Ohio)
- Round 7, Pick No. 250 (comp pick from Texans): Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson
The Los Angles Rams have quickly gone from NFC champions to a team that might be in need of a rebuild—having compromised their draft capital in 2021 and 2022 to do it. So getting good pieces in this draft was incredibly important.
The results were mixed. Cam Akers is an intriguing running back in part because he played behind a horrendous offensive line at Florida State. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said he could "walk down the street here outside my house, and I can promise you I could find a very similar offensive line to the one he ran behind at Florida State."
Yet, Akers still ran for over 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns. He will continue to run behind a bad line, as the Rams had the 31st-ranked unit at PFF last season. Swapping out Todd Gurley for Akers won't fix the running game, even if it does help their wallet.
Wide receiver Van Jefferson will be much cheaper than Brandin Cooks ($8 million in 2020). However, the pick was a questionable value at No. 57. Jefferson was a four-year player at Florida but never offered elite production, topping out at 657 yards receiving last year. He's a good route-runner but offers little athletic upside.
The team's best picks came in the third round. Terrell Lewis was one of the higher-upside pass-rushing specialists in the draft. He has the length, athleticism and technique to be a double-digit sack artist. He presumably dropped down boards because of injury concerns.
Terrell Burgess is a versatile defender on the back end. It wouldn't be surprising to see both Lewis and Burgess in rotational roles as rookies and full-blown starters soon thereafter.
Overall Grade: B-
Miami Dolphins
- Round 1, Pick No. 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- Round 1, Pick No. 18 (from Steelers): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
- Round 1, Pick No. 30 from (Packers): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
- Round 2, Pick No. 39: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana
- Round 2, Pick No. 56 (from Saints): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 70: Brandon Jones, S, Texas
- Round 4, Pick No. 111 (from Dolphins through Texans): Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia
- Round 5, Pick No. 154 (from Jaguars through Steelers): Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina
- Round 5, Pick No. 164 (from Cowboys through Eagles): Curtis Weaver, OLB, Boise State
- Round 6, Pick No. 185: Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU
- Round 7, Pick No. 246 (from Chiefs): Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy
For better or worse, this draft will shape the Miami Dolphins for years. After trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Kenyan Drake for picks in this class and tanking for Tua, they had to nail the picks.
Mission accomplished with their first selection. Taking Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa would have been drafting not to lose. Tagovailoa shows they're willing to risk the injury that comes with the winner they could be getting if the Hawaiian southpaw can stay healthy.
It's easy to like the positions they drafted in each slot, even if there are some potential reaches in there. Offensive tackle Austin Jackson didn't look great when facing the top edge-rushers on USC's schedule. Noah Igbinoghene was far from a first-round lock, although stocking up on corner, with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones already on the roster, isn't a bad strategy. He'll have time to develop.
Robert Hunt and Raekwon Davis may have been reaches, but they show that building in the trenches is a priority. And it was shocking that Curtis Weaver made it all the way to Day 3, considering his production at Boise State (47.5 tackles for loss, 34 sacks in three seasons).
Overall Grade: A-
Minnesota Vikings
- Round 1, Pick No. 22 (from Bills): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- Round 1, Pick No. 31 (from 49ers): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
- Round 2, Pick No. 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
- Round 3, Pick No. 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
- Round 4, Pick No. 117 (from Buccaneers through 49ers): D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina
- Round 4, Pick No. 130 (from Saints): James Lynch, DL, Baylor
- Round 4, Pick No. 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
- Round 5, Pick No. 169 (from Saints): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
- Round 5, Pick No. 176: K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami
- Round 6, Pick No. 203 (from Saints): Blake Brandel, OT, Oregon State
- Round 6, Pick No. 205: Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
- Round 7, Pick No. 225 (from Jets through Ravens): Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
- Round 7, Pick No. 244 ( from Packers through Browns and Saints): Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
- Round 7, Pick No. 249 (comp pick): Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State
- Round 7, Pick No. 253 (comp pick): Kyle Hinton, OL, Washburn
After the mass exodus of cornerbacks in free agency and trading of Diggs, the Minnesota Vikings had to find corners and a receiver in this draft. They did just that with their duo of first-round selections in Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney. Jefferson was primarily a slot receiver at LSU but is likely to produce wherever he lines up.
Gladney will bring attitude to a cornerback room that is in for an overhaul and will need confidence. Cameron Dantzler will join him as a guy who gets early playing time. His length and size (6'2", 188 lbs) make him a good complement to Gladney (5'10", 181 lbs), who is smaller and more physical.
Offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland must get stronger to handle the bull rush he will see in the NFL but was a good pick in terms of need and draft capital.
Regarding Day 3 picks, D.J. Wonnum seems like a reach, but getting Oregon linebacker Troy Dye makes up for it. His abilities in coverage give him the upside to develop into an every-down linebacker if he can get more physical against the run.
The Vikings did well to utilize their treasure trove of picks to fill roster holes—and they'll need a lot of them to contribute right away.
Overall Grade: A
New England Patriots
- Round 2, Pick No. 37: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
- Round 2, Pick No. 60 (from Ravens): Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
- Round 3, Pick No. 87: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 91 (from Seahawks through Texans and Raiders): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
- Round 3, Pick No. 101 (comp pick from Jets): Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
- Round 5, Pick No. 159 (from Raiders): Justin Rohrwasser, K, Marshall
- Round 6, Pick No. 182 (from Lions through Colts): Michael Onwenu, OL, Michigan
- Round 6, Pick No. 195 (from Broncos): Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest
- Round 6, Pick No. 204 (from Texans): Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming
- Round 7, Pick No. 230 (from Falcons): Dustin Woodard, OL, Memphis
Patriots gonna Patriot.
This draft was classic Bill Belichick. While many expected New England to take a quarterback to replace the departing Tom Brady, or at least a receiver to make life easier for Jarrett Stidham, the team did neither.
Instead, it traded out of the first round and spent its first three picks on defense. The ultra-athletic Kyle Dugger will join the Patriots secondary. They surprised everyone by making the small-school standout the second safety off the board ahead of Antoine Winfield Jr. and Grant Delpit.
They followed him with two very Patriots picks in Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings. Both needed to be put in defensive systems that could play to their strengths and cover their weaknesses, and few teams are as good at doing that as New England.
Back-to-back picks at tight end once again confirmed the importance the team places on the position. Even if the Patriots didn't get any production out of the spot last season, the additions of Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene point toward their commitment to developing it. Overall, it was a draft that few could have predicted but makes strange sense for the Patriots.
Overall Grade: B
New Orleans Saints
- Round 1, Pick No. 24: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan
- Round 3, Pick No. 74 (from Browns): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
- Round 3, Pick No. 105 (comp pick from Vikings): Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
- Round 7, Pick No. 240 (from Texans): Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State
The New Orleans Saints walked away with one of the smallest draft hauls, but that's a product of their win-now status. They don't have many holes and should be looking for specific players to put them over the top.
That's why Cesar Ruiz made sense as their first selection. They brought back Andrus Peat, but Ruiz gives them another player who can start on the interior of the offensive line immediately. He was a center at Michigan but played a few games at guard and should easily slide over to one of the guard spots if necessary.
Zack Baun saw a sharp drop from his No. 32 ranking on Matt Miller's big board. Some of that is likely because he's a tweener. He was primarily used as a rush linebacker off the edge at Wisconsin, but Saints head coach Sean Payton believes Baun can play both the "Mike" and "Sam" in New Orleans. It takes some projection to envision how his game translates to the NFL, so his draft spot might make more sense than his predraft perception as a first-round talent.
The Saints paid a hefty price to move up and get Baun. They sent the 88th pick and a 2021 third-round selection to Cleveland for him. Then they traded up again to get one of the best tight ends in a shallow class of them in Adam Trautman. His blocking should allow him to make a quicker contribution than most rookie tight ends.
Overall Grade: B
New York Giants
- Round 1, Pick No. 4: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
- Round 2, Pick No. 36: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 99 (comp pick): Matt Peart, OT, UConn
- Round 4, Pick No. 110: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
- Round 5, Pick No. 150: Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
- Round 6, Pick No. 183: Cam Brown, EDGE, Penn State
- Round 7, Pick No. 218: Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota
- Round 7, Pick No. 238 (from Saints): TJ Brunson, LB, South Carolina
- Round 7, Pick No. 247 (comp pick): Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota
- Round 7, Pick No. 255 (comp pick): Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman gets a lot of flak for his decision-making, but this draft should be cause for pause there. The decision to take Andrew Thomas may be questionable to some, but he has all the makings of a franchise left tackle.
Their choice to pass on Isaiah Simmons—who would've been a flashier pick—was vindicated further in the second round when they made Xavier McKinney the first safety off the board. Alabama's McKinney was one of the most versatile defenders in college football behind Simmons, playing snaps in the box, at slot corner and free safety for the Tide.
The Giants went to the offensive line well once again in Round 3 with Matt Peart. Taking a shot on a developmental tackle such as Peart is always good, because even if he doesn't pan out on the outside, there's a good chance he can still provide value as a guard down the line. With early picks spent on quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley over the past few years, it was smart to spend draft capital on the offensive line.
Say what you want about Gettleman, but this is a strong class with a good opportunity to age well.
Overall Grade: A
New York Jets
- Round 1, Pick No. 11: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
- Round 2, Pick No. 59: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
- Round 3, Pick No. 68 (from Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California
- Round 3, Pick No. 79: Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida
- Round 4, Pick No. 120: La'Mical Perine, RB, Florida
- Round 4, Pick No. 125 (from Bears through Patriots): James Morgan, QB, Florida International
- Round 4, Pick No. 129 (from Patriots through Ravens and Patriots): Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte
- Round 5, Pick No. 158: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
- Round 6, Pick No. 191: Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas definitely has a type.
If you are big and/or fast, there was a good chance the team at least thought about taking you. New York started by selecting hulking tackle Mekhi Becton. He sealed his early first-round hype with a 5.10 40-yard dash at 6'7" and 364 pounds, which should be illegal. Tristan Wirfs, who went two picks later, may end up being the better pass protector, but you can't fault a team for going with Becton's potential.
At 6'3" and 207 pounds, Denzel Mims is not a small receiver, but he has the speed of one. He had first-round hype after running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and while he didn't go that early, the Jets should be happy to get him after trading down in the second round. He's raw but has all the physical tools to become a legitimate threat for quarterback Sam Darnold.
Ashtyn Davis and Jabari Zuniga continued the trend of athleticism over everything for the Jets. Davis was a Pac-12 champion hurdler at Cal in addition to playing safety on Saturdays. Zuniga was in the 74th percentile or higher in all of his workout metrics on Player Profiler.
James Morgan is an interesting Day 3 quarterback prospect, while cornerback Bryce Hall could be the biggest steal of the day. All of the Jets' picks have nagging questions about their ability to put it all together, but drafting the best pure athletes possible isn't the worst strategy.
Overall Grade: B+
Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 1, Pick No. 21: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
- Round 2, Pick No. 53: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
- Round 3, Pick No. 103 (comp pick): Davion Taylor, OLB, Colorado
- Round 4, Pick No. 127: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson
- Round 4, Pick No. 145 (comp pick): Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn
- Round 5, Pick No. 168 (from Patriots): John Hightower, WR, Boise State
- Round 6, Pick No. 196 (from Bears): Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
- Round 6, Pick No. 200 (from Eagles through Bears): Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss
- Round 6, Pick No. 210 (from 49ers): Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
- Round 7, Pick No. 233 (from Bears): Casey Toohill, OLB, Stanford
The Philadelphia Eagles' selection of Jalen Reagor in the first round launched a debate over the merit of taking him over LSU's Justin Jefferson, but that's overblown. Reagor wasn't nearly as productive in 2019, but he also played with a freshman quarterback in Max Duggan, and only 30.7 percent of the receiver's targets were accurate, per PFF.
Meanwhile, Jefferson was playing with Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Edwards-Helaire and doing his damage almost exclusively from the slot.
The second round is where things got baffling. Jalen Hurts was the biggest surprise pick of the draft because it's hard to even come up with a precedent. Hurts was a productive quarterback at Oklahoma and Alabama, but taking him in the second round with Carson Wentz on the roster doesn't make much sense at first (or even second glance).
If the Eagles are just planning on his being a backup, it makes no sense. If they are planning on utilizing him in an enlarged Taysom Hill role, it's hard to grade because we've never seen a team try to make a second quarterback a part of its every-week scheming.
Linebacker and offensive line might have been better needs to address with that pick, which they did in later rounds. Davion Taylor has the athleticism to be a good coverage linebacker but needs to develop his run-stuffing skills, which is better than having good skills in the run game and needing to develop the ability to cover.
K'Von Wallace, John Hightower and Prince Tega Wanogho are as good a trio as a team could hope for on Day 3. Wallace can play in the slot. Hightower is a high-upside receiver, and Wanogho offers upside as a road-grading tackle.
Overall Grade: B
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 2, Pick No. 49: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
- Round 3, Pick No. 102 (comp pick): Alex Highsmith, OLB, Charlotte
- Round 4, Pick No. 124: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
- Round 4, Pick No. 135 (from Titans through Dolphins): Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana
- Round 6, Pick No. 198: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
- Round 7, Pick No. 232: Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska
The Pittsburgh Steelers were without a first-round pick because of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. They likely aren't regretting that given the 23-year-old's age and production (five interceptions, nine pass deflections). There's a lot to like about the work that the franchise did with its Day 2 and 3 picks, though.
Chase Claypool is an interesting receiver who fills a need. At 6'4" and 238 pounds with 4.4 speed, he is a massive receiver who can go up and get 50-50 balls. He is physical enough that there was speculation he would need to move to tight end until he ran at the combine.
Alex Highsmith didn't face the greatest competition at Charlotte, but he has the bend and athleticism to offer upside as a pass-rusher. With Bud Dupree set to play on the franchise tag this season, Highsmith could be a big part of their defensive plans.
Anthony McFarland Jr. is a nice change-of-pace running back to pair with James Conner. He is on the smaller side at 5'8", 193 pounds but should play the Tarik Cohen role as a pass-catching back with big-play potential. Kevin Dotson is a great fit as far as Day 3 picks go. He could be a starting guard before his rookie contract is up.
Overall Grade: B+
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 1, Pick No. 14 (from Buccaneers): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
- Round 1, Pick No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- Round 5, Pick No. 153 (from Dolphins): Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia
- Round 6, Pick No. 190 (from Falcons through Eagles): Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia
- Round 7, Pick No. 217 (from Lions): Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
With two picks in the first round and no picks again until the fourth, the San Francisco 49ers were in a position trade down from No. 31 to get more Day 2 selections.
Instead, they moved up to get wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25. With their first two picks, the Niners made up for two of their most important losses. Javon Kinlaw's potential as a disruptive pass-rusher gives him a ceiling that is as high—if not higher—than Derrick Brown's. He'll need to replace DeForest Buckner.
Aiyuk is the replacement for Emmanuel Sanders. The veteran receiver left for the Saints in free agency, and head coach Kyle Shanahan felt Aiyuk wouldn't be available by the time they were on the clock at No. 31.
It's hard to fault an organization for going after a guy it really likes, but this receiver class was so deep it's tough to believe Aiyuk is that much better than Pittman, Shenault, Hamler or some of the receivers who fell to the second round.
Overall Grade: B-
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 1, Pick No. 27: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
- Round 2, Pick No. 48: Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee
- Round 3, Pick No. 69 (from Panthers): Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- Round 4, Pick No. 133: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
- Round 4, Pick No. 144: DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
- Round 5, Pick No. 148 (from Redskins through Panthers): Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse
- Round 6, Pick No. 214 (comp pick): Freddie Swain, WR, Florida
- Round 7, Pick No. 251 (comp pick from Dolphins): Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson drew a lot of attention away from the fact that the Seattle Seahawks appear to have whiffed on their first two draft picks last year. L.J. Collier and Marquise Blair were both nearly invisible on defense last season.
The Seahawks might be once again calling on their third pick to carry the draft class. Trading up for Damien Lewis to upgrade the interior of their offensive line might be the best move they made. Seattle is no stranger to taking risks in the draft, and selecting linebacker Jordyn Brooks one pick ahead of Patrick Queen certainly qualifies.
This edge-rusher class wasn't much to get excited about, but Darrell Taylor is a second-round project who may never help.
The success of the franchise and Wilson's ability have hidden the fact that the Seahawks haven't been that great in the draft recently. That trend continued over the weekend.
Overall Grade: C-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1, Pick No. 13 (from Colts via 49ers): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
- Round 2, Pick No. 45: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
- Round 3, Pick No. 76: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
- Round 5, Pick No. 161: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
- Round 6, Pick No. 194: Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska
- Round 7, Pick No. 241 (from Seahawks through Patriots): Chapelle Russell, OLB, Temple
- Round 7, Pick No. 245 (from 49ers): Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
There was a lot of debate in the predraft process concerning the top four tackles in this class. Realistically, you could make an argument for any of them. The Giants took Andrew Thomas fourth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate enough to only have to trade up one spot, to No. 13, to grab the last one in Tristan Wirfs.
With the Tom Brady era getting started in Tampa, the Bucs couldn't have asked for a better scenario. The offensive line is the last piece of the puzzle, considering the skill they have around TB12. Wirfs' floor seems to be that of one of the league's best guards.
Antoine Winfield Jr. was the Wirfs of the safeties. He was in the same class as the rest of the second-rounders at his position, and the Bucs were once again fortunate that he made it to their next pick. He can do a little bit of everything in the defensive backfield and should provide a great return on the investment.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn may have been a bit of a reach in the third round, but the Bucs needed to add to their running back rotation. Receiver Tyler Johnson is not great at any one thing but has an awful lot of polish for someone taken on Day 3.
Great value all over the place for Tampa. It keeps winning the offseason.
Overall Grade: A
Tennessee Titans
- Round 1, Pick No. 29: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
- Round 2, Pick No. 61: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- Round 3, Pick No. 93: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
- Round 5, Pick No. 174: Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State
- Round 7, Pick No. 224 (from Browns): Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
- Round 7, Pick No. 243: Chris Jackson, S, Marshall
The Tennessee Titans pulled off a rare feat: It's not often that that a team's first- and second-round picks could be flipped and you wouldn't be surprised, but here we are. Isaiah Wilson is Mekhi Becton-light. As much as a man who is 6'6" and 350 pounds can be the light version of someone else. He is somewhat smaller than the 6'7", 364-pound Becton and a little less proven and athletic.
He's a projection pick, but one who could pay big dividends. Meanwhile, second-round selection Kristian Fulton has the talent of a first-rounder and had success against some of the best the SEC had to offer last season. Yet, an ankle injury probably forced him down the board.
Considering where they selected each of the two, it's a good pairing of value, as Fulton makes up for the reach on Wilson.
Running back Darrynton Evans is a good changeup to Derrick Henry. The ground game is an important part of what Tennessee does, so investing in a speedster like Evans in the third round made sense. As long as he can pick up pass protection, he should be a regular third-down back relatively soon.
Cole McDonald is an interesting backup quarterback to develop, as he has good arm strength.
Overall Grade: B+
Washington Redskins
- Round 1, Pick No. 2: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick No. 66: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
- Round 4, Pick No. 108: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
- Round 4, Pick No. 142 (comp pick): Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
- Round 5, Pick No. 156 (from Broncos through 49ers): Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State
- Round 5, Pick No. 162 (from Steelers through Seahawks): Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
- Round 7, Pick No. 216: Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas
- Round 7, Pick No. 229 (from Broncos): James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State
The Washington Redskins were quietly big winners on draft weekend, as they found value and filled needs.
Chase Young somehow seemed to go under the radar as a No. 2 pick. Every week, teams had to scheme how they would block Young with help from running backs, tight ends and whoever else could be made available. He saw triple-teams at times. He still had 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He should be the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The Redskins didn't have a second-round pick but made smart choices with what they did have. Antonio Gibson was one of the most explosive players in college football on a per-touch basis last year. Playing running back and receiver for the Memphis Tigers, he scored 13 touchdowns on 94 total touches, including returns.
Saahdiq Charles stands a chance at becoming a serviceable offensive tackle. Antonio Gandy-Golden was an underrated receiver prospect with good physical tools who may have been undervalued because he played at Liberty.
The Redskins didn't have great capital but should be applauded for what they did with what they had.
Overall Grade: A-