2020 NFL Draft Grades for Every Team

Round 1, Pick No. 8: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Round 3, Pick No. 72: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Round 4, Pick No. 114: Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

Round 4, Pick No. 131 (from Texans): Rashard Lawrence II, DL, LSU

Round 6, Pick No. 202 (from Patriots): Evan Weaver, LB, California

Round 7, Pick No. 222: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

A lot of the Arizona Cardinals' offseason has been centered on how good the offense can be. They brought back Kenyan Drake and acquired DeAndre Hopkins, and Kyler Murray will enter year two of his career with plenty of firepower.

The Cardinals defense was the big winner of Day 1 in the draft, though. Isaiah Simmons will join the Cards as an elite athlete after doing a little bit of everything for Clemson.

For those who think Simmons will be a safety in the NFL, general manager Steve Keim had a different take on how he sees his new star.

"The only guy I could think of, with similarities, was Brian Urlacher when he came out," Keim said on the Cardinals' draft livestream (h/t Darren Urban of the team's official site). "He was a safety at New Mexico, for the most part ... not quite as fast, but a guy who became a great player and who made that ascension to playing more in the box."

The Birds didn't have a pick in the second round because it was the centerpiece of the deal that brought them Hopkins. They spent their third-round selection on a tackle who was getting first-round hype throughout the predraft process in Josh Jones. If he comes anywhere near his ceiling, he's the steal of the third round.

The Day 3 selections were largely spent filling out the depth chart in the front seven. Eno Benjamin is an intriguing pass-catching back who could find a role as a Drake backup. There's a lot to love about Arizona's performance.

Overall Grade: A+