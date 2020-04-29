10 Segments from the Attitude Era You'll Never See in Today's WWE

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Beginning with Vince McMahon's industry-changing promo in December 1997 and running through the June 2002 introduction of "ruthless aggression," WWE's Attitude Era featured some of the most over-the-top, unapologetically in-your-face moments in pro wrestling history.

Some have gone on to live in eternity, staples of the most popular period in sports entertainment. Those, mostly involving Steve Austin embarrassing Vince McMahon, D-Generation X disrespecting authority and The Rock laying the smack down, are rightfully replayed ad nauseam when discussing the most unforgettable moments in WWE history.

There were others, though, that are better off left as moments in time.

They are poor attempts at edginess, such as the second incarnation of the iconic Goldust character, or demeaning to women, including the many gimmick matches that objectified them. Those are moments that could never, and would never, be welcome in today's WWE product.

As Bleacher Report continues its homage to the magic of the Attitude Era, relive these segments that are more misses than hits, listed chronologically.