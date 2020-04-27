Ex-WCW, WWF Star Rick Steiner 'Super Proud' of Son Bronson Amid Ravens Contract

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Baltimore defeats Buffalo 24-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former WCW and WWF star Rick Steiner was thrilled to see his son, Bronson Rechsteiner, sign an NFL contract with the Baltimore Ravens.  

"Just to see him totally succeed going to college, totally succeed with rushing yards and catches and everything else," Steiner said to TMZ Sports. "It's just a super, super proud moment for our dad, for me being his father, to see him do that, see him accomplish that and now, take the phone call, take the next steps to be a professional athlete. Pretty cool, man."

Rechsteiner ran for a career-high 909 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior for Kennesaw State in 2019.

         

