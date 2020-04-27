Ex-WCW, WWF Star Rick Steiner 'Super Proud' of Son Bronson Amid Ravens Contract

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former WCW and WWF star Rick Steiner was thrilled to see his son, Bronson Rechsteiner, sign an NFL contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

"Just to see him totally succeed going to college, totally succeed with rushing yards and catches and everything else," Steiner said to TMZ Sports. "It's just a super, super proud moment for our dad, for me being his father, to see him do that, see him accomplish that and now, take the phone call, take the next steps to be a professional athlete. Pretty cool, man."

Rechsteiner ran for a career-high 909 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior for Kennesaw State in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.