Chris Paul Says Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Documentary Serves as Motivation

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Like most basketball fans, Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul is glued to his television when The Last Dance is on, and the documentary series is getting Paul's competitive fire going as he waits for the NBA to return.

The 10-time All-Star discussed The Last Dance on UNINTERRUPTED's WRTS: The After Party:

"Like this is almost the closest thing that we getting to hoops right now, and this right here, imagine if we was, like, in season right now or if the playoffs was going on right now and we was getting to watch this doc. Imagine what the games would be like. 'Cause I know for me, like, I'll watch this and I'm like, 'I can't wait to work out tomorrow.' And I'm not even going on the court. This is literally just lifting weights."

The WNBA staged its draft April 17, and the NFL draft wrapped up its third and final day Saturday. The NBA even held a H-O-R-S-E competition that included current and former NBA and WNBA players.

Otherwise, sports fans have been starved for original content during the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced to watching classic footage, something to which Paul alluded. There's a reason ESPN moved up The Last Dance from its original air date of June.

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. The Last Dance would have been a massive hit even if it were business as usual in the sports world.

Under the current circumstances, the series has benefited from a communal effect. Fans know NBA players are just like them, experiencing each episode in the moment.

For the time being, The Last Dance is doing a good job of filling the live-sports void.