Chris Paul Says Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Documentary Serves as Motivation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 06, 2020 in New York City. The Thunder defeated the Knicks 126-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Like most basketball fans, Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul is glued to his television when The Last Dance is on, and the documentary series is getting Paul's competitive fire going as he waits for the NBA to return.

The 10-time All-Star discussed The Last Dance on UNINTERRUPTED's WRTS: The After Party:

"Like this is almost the closest thing that we getting to hoops right now, and this right here, imagine if we was, like, in season right now or if the playoffs was going on right now and we was getting to watch this doc. Imagine what the games would be like. 'Cause I know for me, like, I'll watch this and I'm like, 'I can't wait to work out tomorrow.' And I'm not even going on the court. This is literally just lifting weights."

The WNBA staged its draft April 17, and the NFL draft wrapped up its third and final day Saturday. The NBA even held a H-O-R-S-E competition that included current and former NBA and WNBA players.

Otherwise, sports fans have been starved for original content during the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced to watching classic footage, something to which Paul alluded. There's a reason ESPN moved up The Last Dance from its original air date of June.

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. The Last Dance would have been a massive hit even if it were business as usual in the sports world.

Video Play Button

Under the current circumstances, the series has benefited from a communal effect. Fans know NBA players are just like them, experiencing each episode in the moment.

For the time being, The Last Dance is doing a good job of filling the live-sports void.

Related

    CP3 Rejected 2011 Warriors Trade Involving Steph, Klay

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    CP3 Rejected 2011 Warriors Trade Involving Steph, Klay

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Paul, Khris Middleton and the NBA's 10 Mid-Range Shooters

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Chris Paul, Khris Middleton and the NBA's 10 Mid-Range Shooters

    Andy Bailey
    via Forbes

    Zion Talks NBA ROY, Duke, More with Ernie Johnson

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion Talks NBA ROY, Duke, More with Ernie Johnson

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion on MJ: 'Everything He Did Was Just Incredible'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion on MJ: 'Everything He Did Was Just Incredible'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report