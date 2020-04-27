NBA Teams Reportedly Concerned Fans Won't Be Able to Attend Games in 2020-21

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

With those around the league resigned to the idea the current season would have to happen behind closed doors, there's a growing worry the 2020-21 NBA season may have to tip off without fans in arenas.

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could linger well beyond the NBA's current campaign.

"The greater concern, will there be fans in the arenas next season?" Wojnarowski said. "That is the concern among teams about not this season, but can they be certain that at any point next season that they will be able to put fans in public arenas? That's a bigger question than this summer."

