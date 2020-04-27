NBA Teams Reportedly Concerned Fans Won't Be Able to Attend Games in 2020-21

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Seats are empty prior to the New York Knicks playing the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

With those around the league resigned to the idea the current season would have to happen behind closed doors, there's a growing worry the 2020-21 NBA season may have to tip off without fans in arenas. 

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could linger well beyond the NBA's current campaign.

"The greater concern, will there be fans in the arenas next season?" Wojnarowski said. "That is the concern among teams about not this season, but can they be certain that at any point next season that they will be able to put fans in public arenas? That's a bigger question than this summer."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

