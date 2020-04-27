Redskins DE Chase Young Says There's 'Still Some Room' for Him to Grow from 6'5"

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

NFC East quarterbacks may want to look away now.

Defensive end Chase Young, who Washington selected with the No. 2 overall pick of Thursday's NFL draft, said he may not be done growing even though he is 6'5" and 21 years old.

"It's a possibility I could grow late," Young told reporters Monday. "A lot of people told me my growth plates, there's still some room. It won't affect my game. It's something I'll adapt to, staying flexible. If you're tall, you've got to be a lot more flexible. I'll be the same person whether I'm 6'7" or 6'1". Everything's cool."

Young noted his father, Greg Young, grew from 6'7" in college to 6'10" shortly after he finished.

That the Ohio State product said a late growth spurt will not impact his game is welcome news for Washington considering he was an absolute force at the collegiate level. He finished the 2018 campaign with 10.5 sacks and then followed up with 16.5 sacks in 2019 while helping lead the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff spot as a consensus All American.

That is the type of defensive production that can help Washington turn things around after it finished last season 27th in the league in points allowed per game on the way to a 3-13 record.

Young is a key part of the rebuild for the NFC East team that hasn't won a playoff game since the 2005 campaign.