76ers' Rubin Thinks Tom Brady Will Draw at Least $1M 'All In Challenge' Donation

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is as popular as ever entering his 21st season in the NFL.

"It already has bids of $775,000," Michael Rubin, the founder and executive chairman of Fanatics that created the All In Challenge, told TMZ Sports of Brady's All-In auction. "... I think it's gonna be more than $1 million. It's one of the most incredible auctions that anyone could donate."

Brady donated a trip to Tampa Bay for the Bucs' first home next season as well as dinner afterward. The winner will also take home the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer's game-worn jersey and cleats.

Brady will wear a jersey other than the New England Patriots No. 12 for the first time in his career after leaving in free agency to sign a two-year deal in Tampa.

Rubin announced the All In Challenge on April 14:

Brady accepted the challenge on April 15:

Brady's auction will end at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The All In Challenge was created by Rubin, who is also a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, and features auction and raffle prizes and experiences donated by athletes and celebrities with the funds raised going to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

All of the available auctions, including a round of golf and dinner with Peyton Manning or a game of HORSE with Magic Johnson, can be viewed here.