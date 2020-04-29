Ranking the NBA's Worst Missed Dunks of All Time

0 of 10

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

Several weeks ago, we ranked the best in-game dunkers of all time. There's another side to that coin, though.

When you attempt to dunk as much as many NBA players do, you're bound to misstep every so often. Unfortunately, as those missteps are almost always broadcast live to millions of people, they live on forever in the minds of fans and on YouTube.

Some missed dunks, like this one from Ja Morant over Kevin Love and this famous one by LeBron James in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, are so impressive that the audacity to attempt such a play actually heightens the dunker's reputation. Most, however, are flat-out embarrassing and at least temporarily stain the dunker's resume.

Today, we're diving into the land of ignominy. What are the worst missed dunks of all time, and what separates them from impressive missed dunks? We'll discuss all of that, coming right up.