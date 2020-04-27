NFL's Ken Fiore Says 2020 NFL Draft Was 'Flawless' After Rumors of Tech Issues

Handout/Getty Images

NFL Vice President of Player Personnel Ken Fiore told Peter King of NBC Sports the 2020 draft went off without any issues or technical glitches despite being done remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It ran similar to a regular draft," Fiore said. "The only word I can think of to describe this draft is 'flawless.'"

Seth Markman, ESPN's vice president of production, told King the broadcast side of things went about as well as could be expected, other than a few technical glitches that were quickly resolved.

"I loved how everyone embraced it," he said. "Nobody moved the camera, nobody covered the camera, nobody seemed annoyed. Coaches and GMs with families were great—people will never forget Bill Belichick and his dog. They all embraced this new reality."

Peter O'Reilly, the league's executive vice president of club business and league events, also praised the event, per Ian Rapoport:

Denver Broncos general manager and vice president John Elway, meanwhile, felt NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell deserved a ton of credit for pulling the whole event off:

"I want you to quote me on this. Roger Goodell had a lot of pressure on him entering this draft. I will tell you a lot of GMs and some owners didn't want it to happen right now, but Roger held strong. He had forethought about what this country was going through, with people quarantined, missing sports, needing some normalcy. I just think he deserves a hell of a lot of credit for standing up and going forward with this. That's great leadership."

A number of NFL coaches and general managers told Albert Breer of SI.com that this year's draft gave them a better idea of how to maximize their efficiency and have a better work-life balance, allowing them to spend more time with family. While the league will return to on-site drafting in the future, that's a potentially valuable discovery for folks in the NFL.

All in all, it seems everybody was very happy with how the draft turned out.

"Just a fantastic team effort. Went better than any of us expected," Markman told Breer. "I think we have to figure out how to incorporate so many of the successes in future drafts."