Floyd Mayweather Pledges to Donate Money to People Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather said on Instagram he would be donating money to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, though he abstained from revealing the dollar amount.

"It's not about the money, and the money that I will be giving up will be to feed the people and help the people that don't have a lot because of this situation," he said (h/t TMZ Sports). "I will continue to give back and I will never talk about it. As long as God knows that I'm doing a good deed, that what's important to me."

