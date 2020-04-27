Floyd Mayweather Pledges to Donate Money to People Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

Floyd Mayweather stands in the ring before the IBF welterweight championship bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather said on Instagram he would be donating money to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, though he abstained from revealing the dollar amount. 

"It's not about the money, and the money that I will be giving up will be to feed the people and help the people that don't have a lot because of this situation," he said (h/t TMZ Sports). "I will continue to give back and I will never talk about it. As long as God knows that I'm doing a good deed, that what's important to me."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

