Bucs GM Licht on Rob Gronkowski: 'He Loves the Game, and He Loves Tom Brady'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Licht spent the past six years assembling a roster talented enough to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an attractive destination for Tom Brady. Now the general manager with a spotty draft resume faces the challenge of acquiring additional pieces to help the six-time Super Bowl champion transform the franchise with the NFLâ€™s worst all-time winning percentage into title contenders.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While there may be some who question Rob Gronkowski's commitment to football after his one-year retirement and foray into WWE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht isn't one of them. 

"He's an incredible teammate. I know—I was there," Licht told Peter King of NBC Sports. "He loves the game, and he loves Tom Brady. He's wired the same way as Tom."

Licht worked as the Patriots' director of player personnel from 2009-2011, the year Gronkowski was drafted. He's been Tampa's general manager since 2014.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

