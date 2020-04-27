Bucs GM Licht on Rob Gronkowski: 'He Loves the Game, and He Loves Tom Brady'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While there may be some who question Rob Gronkowski's commitment to football after his one-year retirement and foray into WWE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht isn't one of them.

"He's an incredible teammate. I know—I was there," Licht told Peter King of NBC Sports. "He loves the game, and he loves Tom Brady. He's wired the same way as Tom."

Licht worked as the Patriots' director of player personnel from 2009-2011, the year Gronkowski was drafted. He's been Tampa's general manager since 2014.

