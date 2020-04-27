NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Predictions for DeMar DeRozan, Kent Bazemore, More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA offseason could be filled with players cashing in on options at the end of their current deals.

DeMar DeRozan is one of the stars facing that decision, and he could be more inclined to return to the San Antonio Spurs given the state of his deal and the uncertainties of the free-agent market.

Staying put could also be the theme for unrestricted free agents, like Kent Bazemore, who feel comfortable in their current situations.

There will still be player movement this offseason, but the player options and interest to return from others could limit the number of superstars changing teams.

Predictions for NBA Free Agents

DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan finds himself in a less-than-ideal situation when it comes to his fit with the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio may not present the best situation for the 30-year-old, but he can earn the most money next season by staying with the Western Conference side. DeRozan has a $27.3 million player option for next season that comes at the end of the five-year deal he originally signed with the Toronto Raptors.

The free-agent market is not expected to be robust with stars or with franchises that have a ton of money to spend.

The ability to shop around with more flexibility should not occur until the summer of 2021, so it may be wise for DeRozan to cash in for one more season before testing the market. He is still scoring at a high level, as he is in line for a seventh consecutive season with over 20 points per game. His 52.6 field-goal percentage is the best of his career, and he is averaging 5.6 rebounds and assists per game.

Although the Spurs sit at the bottom of the Southwest Division, the team's intentions are not going to change as long as Gregg Popovich remains head coach, as The Athletic's Matthew Tynan pointed out:

"As long as Gregg Popovich is on the bench, they will try to win. They may not go in to a season expecting to win a title but they're going to try to win games. Coaches demand it, executives demand it, ownership demands it and, of course, the fans do, too. They've become accustomed to it for far too long."

San Antonio is far from the most dominant team in the Western Conference, but it still has the potential to make a push for a playoff position. If younger players such as Trey Lyles and Lonnie Walker improve next season, the Spurs could have more depth and go after a postseason spot.

It is way too early to tell whether an improvement next season will convince DeRozan to stay around for the long term, but it at least makes sense for him to do so for the 2020-21 campaign.

Prediction: DeRozan opts in for 2020-21 season and then becomes free agent.

Kent Bazemore

Bazemore cashed in during his most recent round of free agency by signing a four-year, $70 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

The 30-year-old, who now plays for the Sacramento Kings, likely will not find a similar deal on the market this summer.

If he comes at a decent cost, it could be worth the investment for Sacramento to keep him around.

NBC Sports Bay Area's James Ham pointed out what type of deal may be in Bazemore's future: "He won't make $19.3 million a season on his next contract, but there is a good chance he gets another 2-3 year deal with a starting salary of $8-10 million per season."

Bazemore's overall scoring total is down to 8.7 points per game from the double-digit averages he posted in each of the past four seasons.

However, he has improved his numbers in his 21 games since joining the Kings, averaging 10.3 points per game. He has proved to be a good fit in the Sacramento rotation, and if he accepts a cheaper deal, he could stick around to provide the Kings with more experience.

Bazemore has to be willing to take a cheaper deal because the Kings have to try their best to keep restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Serb's qualifying offer is set at $10.6 million, but if other teams come in with higher bids, the Kings will have to match those to retain the 27-year-old.

If Bazemore feels comfortable with taking less money than is on his current deal, he could remain in Sacramento as it tries to scale the Western Conference standings.

Prediction: Bazemore remains in Sacramento on cheaper contract.

Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet could be in the best position to cash in this summer as one of the top unrestricted free agents.

If DeRozan, Anthony Davis and Gordon Hayward take their player options, the market could open up for the Toronto Raptors guard.

VanVleet is in the middle of his best scoring season at 17.6 points per game, which is an increase of 6.6 points per contest from last season. But with so many unknowns on the market, including a potential dip in the salary cap because of loss of revenue, VanVleet is open to all possibilities, per The Athletic's Blake Murphy:

"I just did a two-year [contract]. Best-case scenario, no, I wouldn't take a short-term deal. But obviously this is not a best-case scenario for anybody. I'll just say I'm flexible. I'm open. I'll listen. I think everybody knows what a best-case scenario looks like. We'll start there and work our way down."

The 26-year-old is on the back end of a two-year, $18 million contract, and while it may be ideal for him to sign a long-term deal, it may not be possible if there are budgetary constraints.

If he can't find an ideal long-term contract, VanVleet could always return to the Raptors on a one-year deal and maximize his value on the 2021 market.

Prediction: VanVleet signs one-year deal and then explores free-agent market in 2021.

