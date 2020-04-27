The 7 Greatest Feuds from WWE Attitude Era

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

In addition to producing countless memorable moments, WWE's Attitude Era featured a slew of iconic rivalries that were among the greatest in company history. Everything about that period in wrestling made it easy for the Superstars to tell compelling stories, as well as have remarkable matches.

Spanning from 1997 to the early 2000s, the Attitude Era was melting pot for some of WWE's most talented performers of all time. The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H, The Undertaker, Kane and Mick Foley led the charge in the main event scene, while everyone in the midcard had characters worth investing in.

Tag team wrestling was hotter than it had been in decades, while the women's division was starting to make a comeback. Above all else, however, it was the unprecedented evil authority figure storyline involving the McMahon family that made matters interesting every week on Raw and SmackDown.

Not only were rivalries during the Attitude Era exciting and entertaining, but they were also successful in elevating the Superstars involved. There's a reason why they are still being talked about today. Few feuds WWE has done since then have come close to matching their greatness.

From Rock and Stone Cold waging war over the WWE Championship to the beginning of the storied saga between Undertaker and Kane, these were the seven rivalries that ruled the Attitude Era.