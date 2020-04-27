WWE Raw Predictions for Drew McIntyre, Triple H and More for April 27 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

With Money in the Bank rapidly approaching on May 10, the Superstars of WWE Raw will continue to lay the groundwork for the pay-per-view's top matches and feuds when they hit the USA Network airwaves Monday night.

WWE champion Drew McIntyre has contended with challengers hitting him from every side, be it Zelina Vega's triad of Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory or top contender Seth Rollins. What will await The Scottish Psychopath this week when he arrives at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida?

On the heels of Night 1 of his 25th-anniversary celebrations, what will Triple H have in store for the WWE Universe?

Here are a few predictions.

And Then There Was One

In recent weeks, McIntyre has fought two of Vega's associates, defeating United States champion Andrade and Garza in singles competition.

A Twitter back-and-forth suggests the issues between the sides are far from finished, and if that is the case, it only makes sense that the WWE champion does battle with the one remaining member of Vega's trio he has yet to defeat: Austin Theory.

The 22-year-old is fresh off a disappointing loss to Aleister Black in a Money in the Bank qualifier but could completely reverse his fortunes—as well as Vega's—by knocking off McIntyre so soon before the champ defends against Rollins at MITB.

Time will tell if Theory can win outright or even benefit from interference by his teammates, but such a match will help elevate his star and lend him credibility as he continues to find his feet on the main roster.

Signing on the Dotted Line

McIntyre will be a busy man Monday night as he is also set to sign the contract for his championship defense against Rollins.

The Monday Night Messiah was conspicuous by his absence last week, though he did send in a video officially accepting his match against the Scot.

This week, the two men meet in the center of the ring to make their bout official. The question is whether the contract signing goes the way of similar promos.

Does it break down into a brawl or does it go according to plan, featuring strong mic work from both in an attempt to get over a rivalry that has taken a backseat to McIntyre's issues with Vega's crew?

With such little interaction between the two up to this point, it feels like as good a time for champion and challenger to come to blows.

Triple H 25 Continues

Friday night on SmackDown, the celebration of Triple H's 25th anniversary fell flat, thanks to an awkward appearance by Vince McMahon late in the show.

Bizarrely unfocused, The Chairman's contributions left many fans scratching their heads rather than celebrating The Game for his excellence.

Expect that to change this week.

With three hours to play with, we should be set for more highlight videos and a bigger deal made of The King of Kings' legendary career. There will likely be comedy, but it will also be a genuine celebration of one of wrestling's true visionaries.

And Triple H deserves it.

Will we see a special appearance from a lifelong fan, as we did Friday when Shawn Michaels roasted his best friend? Perhaps, but don't be surprised to see a Raw villain interrupt proceedings and eat a Pedigree for his troubles, either.