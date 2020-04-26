Gary Payton Lauds Dennis Rodman as 'The F--kup Person' During 'The Last Dance'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Gary Payton was a nine-time All-Defensive selection, Defensive Player of the Year and steals champion who was known for talking trash during his Hall of Fame career.

If there was ever anyone who could appreciate a player doing the dirty work on the defensive end, it was the Glove. He made that appreciation clear when talking about Dennis Rodman during Sunday's broadcast of The Last Dance documentary on ESPN.

"Dennis Rodman was the f--kup person," Payton said. "He just f--ks everything up."

Rodman was a central focus during Sunday's broadcast, which detailed his time on the "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons as a foil to the Chicago Bulls and his time as teammates with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen during the franchise's second three-peat.

While his off-court behavior often drew headlines, Rodman was the ideal third star on those Bulls teams from 1996 through 1998. He did the dirty work of battling for rebounds and guarding the opponent's best forward while rarely ever asking for the ball on the offensive side while Jordan and Pippen did the scoring.

Rodman averaged 5.2 points and 15.3 rebounds a night on the Bulls, underscoring the type of impact he had as they won three championships.

Payton experienced that firsthand, as Chicago's 1996 championship came against his Seattle SuperSonics.