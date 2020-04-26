Carmen Electra: It Was 'An Occupational Hazard' to Be Dennis Rodman's Girlfriend

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 27, 2020

In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman is interviewed in Los Angeles. Rodman's spectacular personal highs and very public lows are the subject of the new ESPN
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Carmen Electra risked a lot to be with Dennis Rodman, the 48-year-old model and singer said during The Last Dance on ESPN:

Electra and Rodman were married from November 1998 to April 1999, and their relationship was explored in the 10-part documentary's third and fourth episodes Sunday night:

Rodman played for the Chicago Bulls from 1995 through 1998. The Last Dance centers around the Bulls' 1997-98 championship run—their sixth and final title before the Michael Jordan- and Scottie Pippen-led dynasty dispersed.

Two episodes will drop every Sunday night until May 17.

