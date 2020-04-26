Carmen Electra: It Was 'An Occupational Hazard' to Be Dennis Rodman's Girlfriend

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Carmen Electra risked a lot to be with Dennis Rodman, the 48-year-old model and singer said during The Last Dance on ESPN:

Electra and Rodman were married from November 1998 to April 1999, and their relationship was explored in the 10-part documentary's third and fourth episodes Sunday night:

Rodman played for the Chicago Bulls from 1995 through 1998. The Last Dance centers around the Bulls' 1997-98 championship run—their sixth and final title before the Michael Jordan- and Scottie Pippen-led dynasty dispersed.

Two episodes will drop every Sunday night until May 17.