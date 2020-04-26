Chris Bosh Celebrates 'The Last Dance' with Photoshopped Image of Jordan Block

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Chris Bosh superimposed himself into The Last Dance:

ESPN will air the third and fourth episodes of the 10-part documentary series Sunday night. The Last Dance gives an inside look at Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, specifically their 1997-98 title run that marked the end of their six-championship dynasty.

Bosh won back-to-back NBA Finals in 2012 and '13 alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as the Miami Heat's Big Three. The 36-year-old had previously established himself as an All-Star with the Toronto Raptors, who drafted him fourth overall in 2003.

The Heat retired the 11-time All-Star's No. 1 jersey in February 2019.