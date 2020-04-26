Chris Bosh Celebrates 'The Last Dance' with Photoshopped Image of Jordan Block

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 27, 2020

Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh speaks at a press conference before the team's retirement of his jersey at halftime of an NBA game between the Heat and the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Miami. Bosh played 13 seasons, the first seven in Toronto and the last six in Miami. He averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds, was an All-Star 11 times and won two championships. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Chris Bosh superimposed himself into The Last Dance:

ESPN will air the third and fourth episodes of the 10-part documentary series Sunday night. The Last Dance gives an inside look at Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, specifically their 1997-98 title run that marked the end of their six-championship dynasty.

Bosh won back-to-back NBA Finals in 2012 and '13 alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as the Miami Heat's Big Three. The 36-year-old had previously established himself as an All-Star with the Toronto Raptors, who drafted him fourth overall in 2003.

The Heat retired the 11-time All-Star's No. 1 jersey in February 2019.

