Undrafted Free Agents 2020: Mason Fine Rumors, Predictions for Signed Players

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NFL draft is only part of the rookie selection process. The moment the draft ends marks the beginning of rookie free agency and the feeding frenzy that ensues. Teams quickly scramble to sign the top players who didn't hear their names called over draft weekend.

NFL standouts like James Harrison, Josh Cribbs, Tony Romo and Dick Lane came from the ranks of the undrafted.

North Texas' Mason Fine is among the undrafted, and he remains unsigned. He likely went undrafted because of his size (5'11", 190 lbs), but that does not mean teams aren't interested in adding the three-year starter.

Matthew Brune of 247Sports spoke with Fine after the draft and stated that NFL clubs have reached out to the quarterback:

"Fine has been in contact with his agent, and she's been in contact with teams over the past 24-48 hours. Teams like the Patriots have signed a pair of quarterbacks and several other teams addressed the quarterback position in the past few days making his window even smaller now. The hope is that his connections in the predraft process help elevate him in at least one front office."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported before the draft that several teams had met with Fine, including the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints are likely out on Fine now that they've reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent Jameis Winston. The 49ers could still be an option if they look to move on from third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Fine, who passed for 3,088 yards and 29 touchdowns last season with nine interceptions, is likely to get a look somewhere.

Prediction: Fine gets a tryout before training camps begin.

Thaddeus Moss May Have Fallen Due to Injury

The Washington Redskins needed a new tight end after parting with Jordan Reed and losing Vernon Davis to retirement. They got one by signing LSU's Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

It may have felt a bit odd to see Moss slip out of the draft entirely. He was a productive player—he had 570 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2019—for a big program and has obvious NFL ties. However, there is a possible explanation.

According to Pelissero, combine medical checks revealed a foot fracture that required surgery. With Moss unable to schedule follow-up visits because of the league's travel ban, he became a major injury risk over draft weekend.

Assuming he is close to 100 percent by camp, Moss could be a steal for the tight end-needy Redskins.

Prediction: Moss makes the final 53 in Washington.

Patriots Add Nick Coe

Another big-program player who fell out of the draft is Nick Coe. The former Auburn defensive end produced 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks in 2019—not the most impressive numbers—but he does have NFL size at 6'5" and 280 pounds.

To succeed at the next level, Coe will have to become more of an effort player.

"He flashes rugged tendencies but needs to embrace that part of his game at the point of attack as he lacks the quickness and twitch to be a consistent playmaker or pass-rusher," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.

If Coe wants to make it as a try-hard guy, he's in a perfect spot with the New England Patriots.

New England has consistently shown that effort is perhaps more important to the franchise than draft status. Coe will have a legitimate chance to stick with the reigning AFC East champs.

Prediction: Coe lands on the Patriots practice squad to start 2020.