Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo to Play in 54-Hole Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will participate in a 54-hole fundraising tournament at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, from Tuesday through Thursday.

"We're a caddie-only club, and our caddies have not been working because of COVID-19,'' Alison Morrison, managing member at Maridoe Golf Club, said, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "We thought, why don't we have a little bit of a match, so to speak, sharpen our blades, put on a 54-hole, social distancing event. Leave the pins. No rakes in bunkers. Let's play for them, basically. And within a day, I had 24 members who said yes.''

The Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational will feature 72 players, and their $250 entry fees are going to the club's caddies.

