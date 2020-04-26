Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo to Play in 54-Hole Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

Tony Romo prepares to putt on the third green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the pro-am event of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will participate in a 54-hole fundraising tournament at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, from Tuesday through Thursday.

"We're a caddie-only club, and our caddies have not been working because of COVID-19,'' Alison Morrison, managing member at Maridoe Golf Club, said, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "We thought, why don't we have a little bit of a match, so to speak, sharpen our blades, put on a 54-hole, social distancing event. Leave the pins. No rakes in bunkers. Let's play for them, basically. And within a day, I had 24 members who said yes.''

The Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational will feature 72 players, and their $250 entry fees are going to the club's caddies.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Brady Roasts Tiger, Peyton 😈

    Tom already talking trash ahead of The Match in his latest IG post

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Brady Roasts Tiger, Peyton 😈

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady-Phil vs. Tiger-Peyton 🍿

    Tom hints at potential pairings, tweets he’s been ‘waiting four years’ for a rematch vs. Peyton ahead of The Match 😂

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Brady-Phil vs. Tiger-Peyton 🍿

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    'The Match' Texts Going Off 📱

    Tiger Woods says trash talk has already started in Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning group text

    Golf logo
    Golf

    'The Match' Texts Going Off 📱

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    The Match is returning on TNT to raise money for COVID-19 relief...and we added two Super Bowl champs. Tap for more info 👀

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report