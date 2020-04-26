Saints' Wil Lutz on Jameis Winston Rumors: 'My Ears Are Open' for No. 3 Jersey

Saints' Wil Lutz on Jameis Winston Rumors: 'My Ears Are Open' for No. 3 JerseyApril 26, 2020
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz is about to find out just how much wearing No. 3 means to Jameis Winston:
Lutz has worn the No. 3 for the Saints since 2016, while Winston donned the number for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since going No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL draft.
The Bucs let Winston walk once free agency began in March, opting to sign future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year deal, and the 26-year-old is now reportedly finalizing a deal with New Orleans:
Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson
Sources tell Yahoo Sports the #Saints are finalizing a 1-year deal with free agent QB Jameis Winston. New Orleans hopes to continue maximizing Taysom Hill's versatility on gameday while mitigating some risk in exposing Drew Brees' backup to injury. Story: https://t.co/srblaQWfhI https://t.co/D2jNWL2446
After it became clear Winston future would not be in Tampa, he announced that he expected to return to the city for Super Bowl LV:
His odds to accomplish that would increase significantly by joining the Saints.
