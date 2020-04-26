Saints' Wil Lutz on Jameis Winston Rumors: 'My Ears Are Open' for No. 3 Jersey

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz is about to find out just how much wearing No. 3 means to Jameis Winston:

Lutz has worn the No. 3 for the Saints since 2016, while Winston donned the number for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since going No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

The Bucs let Winston walk once free agency began in March, opting to sign future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year deal, and the 26-year-old is now reportedly finalizing a deal with New Orleans:

After it became clear Winston future would not be in Tampa, he announced that he expected to return to the city for Super Bowl LV:

His odds to accomplish that would increase significantly by joining the Saints.