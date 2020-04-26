Ryan Newman Says He's Ready for NASCAR Return After Suffering Injuries in Crash

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Ryan Newman is ready to race again once NASCAR resumes the 2020 season.

May 17 is the earliest NASCAR could return with the series on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Newman told Fox Sports on Sunday that he's planning to be behind the wheel on that date:

The 42-year-old has been out injured since being involved in a wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR expressed more caution about Newman's comeback, confirming he has yet to receive the necessary clearance.

"We share Ryan's enthusiasm in his return to the track," it said, per the Associated Press, via ESPN.com. "We look forward to Ryan returning to racing as soon as he is medically cleared to race."

Given how bad the crash looked and how long on-site personnel worked to get Newman out of the No. 6 car and stabilized, many wondered whether he had been seriously hurt.

Roush Fenway Racing issued a statement Feb. 17 saying he was in "serious condition" but hadn't suffered any life-threatening injuries. Two days later, he left the hospital.

Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark told reporters Newman sustained a head injury but didn't break any bones or have any internal damage.

Ross Chastain has driven the No. 6 car in Newman's absence, finishing 27th, 17th and 23rd over three races before the pandemic brought things to a halt.