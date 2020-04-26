WWE's Sheamus, Mickie James Post Home Workout Yoga Video and Tips

JP Yim/Getty Images

If you decided now is the perfect time to get into yoga, you're not alone.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE star Sheamus has shared videos detailing some home workouts fans can perform while sheltering in place. In his most recent edition, The Celtic Warrior got a quick introduction to yoga from colleague Mickie James (warning: video contains profanity).

Not surprisingly, the exercise didn't initially come easily to the 6'3", 250-pound former world champion.

While most sports leagues are currently on hiatus during the pandemic, Sheamus has to remain in peak physical shape with WWE continuing to broadcast out of its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

He appeared on Friday's edition of SmackDown, quickly dispatching of Daniel Vidot.