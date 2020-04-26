Video: Katie Ledecky Shows Michael Jordan Playing Peek-a-Boo with Her as a Baby

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

United States swimming star and five-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky has one of the coolest childhood memories ever: Michael Jordan playing peek-a-boo with her at a sporting event when she was little.

How did Ledecky get such primo seats? Her uncle, Jon Ledecky, was the former minority owner of the Washington Capitals before becoming the New York Islanders co-majority owner in 2016.

It turns out Ledecky, 23, was a regular at Capitals games and has quite a few childhood memories involving professional athletes:

How cool is that?

Of course, Ledecky has since become a legend in her own right and one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers in United States history. Perhaps some of those athletes should be bragging about knowing her before she was one of the most dominant swimmers in the world.