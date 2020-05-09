The Greatest Individual Seasons in Men's College Basketball History

1 of 11

Jerry Lucas, Ohio State (1959-60)

Stats: 26.3 PPG, 16.4 RPG

Magic Johnson, Michigan State (1978-79)

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 8.4 APG, 7.3 RPG

For the most part, the "one player per season" limit was a non-factor.

These were two colossal exceptions to that rule, though, as both Lucas and Johnson were sensational en route to national championships for their respective Big Ten teams. However, neither one won any of the National Player of the Year awards in the specified season, which made it difficult to consider either among the 10 best seasons of all time.

Lucas did win AP Player of the Year for both the 1960-61 and 1961-62 seasons, so it was certainly tempting to shoehorn him in as a career legend and just pick one of those years. However, 1959-60 was definitely his best of the bunch, and that year overlapped with the No. 2 player on our list. He'll have to settle for our "Most Honorable Mention" for leading the Buckeyes to three consecutive title games.

Clyde Lovellette, Kansas (1951-52)

Stats: 28.4 PPG, 12.8 RPG

Bill Russell, San Francisco (1955-56)

Stats: 20.6 PPG, 21.0 RPG

Lovellette led Kansas to a national championship and led the nation in points per game in 1951-52. Russell led San Francisco to back-to-back titles, including a perfect 29-0 record in his final season. Each 6'9" center was nothing short of dominant.

However, there were no National Player of the Year awards at this time, and neither big man was selected with the first pick in the subsequent NBA draft. Tom Heinsohn averaged 27.4 points and 21.1 rebounds in Russell's big season, and the No. 1 pick in Lovellette's draft (Bill Mlkvy) averaged 29.2 points and 18.9 rebounds in 1950-51. Video-game numbers were relatively common back then.

Bill Bradley, Princeton (1964-65)

Stats: 30.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG

Bradley led Princeton to its only Final Four in program history. Prior to the third-place game of that 1965 NCAA tournament, he was "only" averaging 29.5 points and 11.6 rebounds. But in the finale of his college career, he exploded for 58 points and 17 rebounds in Princeton's 118-82 win over Wichita State. He had already secured the AP Player of the Year vote prior to that exhibition.

Tim Duncan, Wake Forest (1996-97)

Stats: 20.8 PPG, 14.7 RPG, 3.3 BPG, 3.2 APG

Duncan was the only player in the past 28 years to average at least 20 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a season, not to mention his impressive assist rate for a big man. He's also one of just eight players since 1995-96 to accumulate at least 10 win shares in a single season, and he was the only one to do so in fewer than 32 games. He was a consummate pro long before he became a 15-time All-Pro Hall of Famer with the San Antonio Spurs.

Michael Beasley, Kansas State (2007-08)

Stats: 26.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 1.6 BPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.2 APG

Beasley probably deserves some extra credit for putting up these numbers as a freshman on a young Kansas State team. However, it was Tyler Hansbrough who swept the Player of the Year awards for the 2007-08 season, and he wasn't even a particularly strong candidate for this list.

Jimmer Fredette, BYU (2010-11)

Stats: 28.9 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.4 RPG

Jimmer Mania consumed the college basketball world for this season as Fredette led BYU to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. However, Stephen Curry and Trae Young had similarly limitless range and were considerably better in the assists and steals departments. Even if we insisted on including a three-point assassin, it would have been more tempting to include one of the baby-faced phenoms from Davidson or Oklahoma.