Report: Taysom Hill, Saints Agree to New Contract amid Jameis Winston Rumors

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints may be on the verge of signing Jameis Winston, but that isn't shaking their faith in wanting Taysom Hill around for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints and Hill agreed to a two-year contract Sunday that will keep him with the franchise through 2021. The deal essentially acts as an extension of the one-year, $4.6 million tender the Saints placed on Hill before the free-agency period.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

