Bill Belichick Gives Scouting Report on His Dog Nike After 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the New England Patriots, Head Coach Bill Belichick speaks via teleconference after being selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

While all eyes were on the New England Patriots during the 2020 NFL draft, fans were quickly distracted by Nike, Bill Belichick's dog who at one point took the coach's spot in his draft room:

Belichick later provided a scouting report on the Alaskan Klee Kai.

"He's fast," he said Saturday, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. "Not as fast as the rabbits he's chasing, but he's close. He's not that fast, but he's fast."

There are also no apparent character issues to worry about.

"As you can see, he's very personable, friendly, gets a lot of attention," Belichick added.

