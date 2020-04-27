NBA Rumors: Latest on LaMelo Ball, Wizards and Nets' Head Coach Candidates

Mandela Namaste@@mandiba13Contributor IApril 27, 2020

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving, left, talks with head coach Tyronn Lue durng the second half of an NBA basketball playoff game against the Detroit Pistons in Cleveland. With Washington and Boston headed to a Game 7 on Monday, Cleveland's break since sweeping Toronto in the second round just grew a little longer. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The NBA rumor mill never stops.

With the NFL draft swallowing up a large amount of sports conversation this weekend, several pieces of NBA news and notes flew under the radar.

We're here to bring that information back to the forefront of the sporting agenda and re-examine what it may mean for the parties involved.

          

LaMelo the Wizard

The 2020 NBA draft is widely considered one of the weakest classes in several years, but most people at least know one name: LaMelo Ball.

Though he only played 12 games in Australia, the 18-year-old impressed for Illawarra Hawks in the National Basketball League, averaging 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He is widely considered one of the top prospects in the 2020 draft and has caught the eye of most of the top lottery teams.

Most recently, the Washington Wizards have emerged as a candidate for his services.

Per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, the Wizards sent multiple staffers to Australia to watch Ball before he got hurt, and they hired a full-time scout based in the country to watch him and fellow U.S. expatriate RJ Hampton.

Ball to the Wizards is something of a far-fetched scenario. As the lottery stands, Washington has just a 14.5 percent chance of winning a top-three pick, per Tankathon, and Ball is generally thought of as a top-three prospect.

Video Play Button

In addition, Washington's backcourt, with a healthy John Wall and Bradley Beal, is far and away the strength of its roster, so it may serve the team better to pursue a wing or big man with its presumed lottery pick.

Of course, until the lottery occurs, all player-team fits will be pure speculation, so we'll just have to wait and see whether Ball takes his talents to the nation's capital.

                

Nets Coaching Search Unofficially On

After the shocking dismissal of Kenny Atkinson in early March, the Brooklyn Nets have been in the market for a new head coach, and it seems like they've developed a preliminary list filled with big names.

Per Marc Stein of The New York TimesTyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Mike Brown, and Brooklyn interim coach Jacque Vaughn are all believed to be candidates for the job, with Lue perhaps holding a slight edge right now due to his prior history with Kyrie Irving from their years together in Cleveland.

Whether the Nets should be hiring a coach based on his personal relationship with players instead of his actual fitness for the job is up for debate, but that appears to be how the Nets are proceeding for the time being.

Stein also noted the Nets' hiring process will not commence in full force until the season either resumes or is canceled. There's no telling when the NBA will announce that decision, so Brooklyn fans may have to wait another long while before hearing who their new head coach will be.

Related

    Bulls Hire New General Manager

    76ers assistant GM Marc Eversley has agreed to join Chicago's front office (Woj)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bulls Hire New General Manager

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    @AndrewDBailey picks the best nuggets from 'The Last Dance' episodes 3 and 4 ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Draft Class from 2000-2010 📊

    Stars dominate this discussion, but depth plays a part too. We break down which classes made the biggest imprints on the Association.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Draft Class from 2000-2010 📊

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Wade Responds to Aaron Gordon Diss Track 😬

    D-Wade says Aaron Gordon 'should trademark 9/10': 'You know since I costed him a Mill'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wade Responds to Aaron Gordon Diss Track 😬

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report