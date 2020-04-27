NBA Rumors: Latest on LaMelo Ball, Wizards and Nets' Head Coach Candidates

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LaMelo the Wizard

The 2020 NBA draft is widely considered one of the weakest classes in several years, but most people at least know one name: LaMelo Ball.

Though he only played 12 games in Australia, the 18-year-old impressed for Illawarra Hawks in the National Basketball League, averaging 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He is widely considered one of the top prospects in the 2020 draft and has caught the eye of most of the top lottery teams.

Most recently, the Washington Wizards have emerged as a candidate for his services.

Per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, the Wizards sent multiple staffers to Australia to watch Ball before he got hurt, and they hired a full-time scout based in the country to watch him and fellow U.S. expatriate RJ Hampton.

Ball to the Wizards is something of a far-fetched scenario. As the lottery stands, Washington has just a 14.5 percent chance of winning a top-three pick, per Tankathon, and Ball is generally thought of as a top-three prospect.

In addition, Washington's backcourt, with a healthy John Wall and Bradley Beal, is far and away the strength of its roster, so it may serve the team better to pursue a wing or big man with its presumed lottery pick.

Of course, until the lottery occurs, all player-team fits will be pure speculation, so we'll just have to wait and see whether Ball takes his talents to the nation's capital.

Nets Coaching Search Unofficially On

After the shocking dismissal of Kenny Atkinson in early March, the Brooklyn Nets have been in the market for a new head coach, and it seems like they've developed a preliminary list filled with big names.

Per Marc Stein of The New York Times, Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, Mike Brown, and Brooklyn interim coach Jacque Vaughn are all believed to be candidates for the job, with Lue perhaps holding a slight edge right now due to his prior history with Kyrie Irving from their years together in Cleveland.

Whether the Nets should be hiring a coach based on his personal relationship with players instead of his actual fitness for the job is up for debate, but that appears to be how the Nets are proceeding for the time being.

Stein also noted the Nets' hiring process will not commence in full force until the season either resumes or is canceled. There's no telling when the NBA will announce that decision, so Brooklyn fans may have to wait another long while before hearing who their new head coach will be.