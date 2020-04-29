Jameis Winston's Career Earnings After Signing 1-Year Contract with Saints

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) passes against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Free agency didn't go the way Jameis Winston likely would have hoped, but the quarterback still landed a deal with the New Orleans Saints.  

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the one-year contract will be worth $1.1 million with a potential to earn an additional $3.4 million in incentives.

This is a significant drop after making $20.9 million in 2019 as part of his fifth-year option on his rookie deal. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick earned $46.2 million through his first five years in the NFL, per Spotrac.

Adding the latest contract, Winston could have up to $50.7 million in career earnings through 2020 if he hits all of his incentive benchmarks in New Orleans—not a bad haul for a player with just one Pro Bowl appearance and a 28-42 mark as a starter.

Of course, the 26-year-old still has quite a bit of earning power going forward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the long-term view Winston took with his latest contract:

Video Play Button

Drew Brees is the clear starter in New Orleans, but the 41-year-old is obviously nearing the end of his career. Winston has a chance to prove himself to head coach Sean Payton and earn the starting job in 2021, immediately entering an ideal situation with a talented team around him.

If he doesn't stick with the Saints, who also have Taysom Hill on the roster, he will get a year of experience behind a future Hall of Fame quarterback before becoming an option for other teams in 2021 free agency.

Considering Teddy Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract this offseason after spending two years backing up Brees, there could be a number of opportunities available going forward.

Most importantly, Winston still has tons of talent that could be unleashed if he can make some adjustments.

Though his 30 interceptions were a source of ridicule, he still led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, while his 33 passing touchdowns were second to only Lamar Jackson.

Winston took a pay cut this offseason, but he has a chance to get starter money down the line.

Related

    Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team 🔮

    With the draft behind us, B/R predicts your team's record for next season ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team 🔮

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Best-Value Pick

    Find out who B/R deemed your team's best value selection in the draft ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Best-Value Pick

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL and Amazon Renew TNF Contract, Add Additional Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL and Amazon Renew TNF Contract, Add Additional Game

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Packers Send Rodgers a Clear Messsage

    One coach tells @MikeFreemanNFL that Green Bay made a loud statement in drafting Jordan Love 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Packers Send Rodgers a Clear Messsage

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report