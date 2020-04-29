Jameis Winston's Career Earnings After Signing 1-Year Contract with Saints

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Free agency didn't go the way Jameis Winston likely would have hoped, but the quarterback still landed a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the one-year contract will be worth $1.1 million with a potential to earn an additional $3.4 million in incentives.

This is a significant drop after making $20.9 million in 2019 as part of his fifth-year option on his rookie deal. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick earned $46.2 million through his first five years in the NFL, per Spotrac.

Adding the latest contract, Winston could have up to $50.7 million in career earnings through 2020 if he hits all of his incentive benchmarks in New Orleans—not a bad haul for a player with just one Pro Bowl appearance and a 28-42 mark as a starter.

Of course, the 26-year-old still has quite a bit of earning power going forward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the long-term view Winston took with his latest contract:

Drew Brees is the clear starter in New Orleans, but the 41-year-old is obviously nearing the end of his career. Winston has a chance to prove himself to head coach Sean Payton and earn the starting job in 2021, immediately entering an ideal situation with a talented team around him.

If he doesn't stick with the Saints, who also have Taysom Hill on the roster, he will get a year of experience behind a future Hall of Fame quarterback before becoming an option for other teams in 2021 free agency.

Considering Teddy Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract this offseason after spending two years backing up Brees, there could be a number of opportunities available going forward.

Most importantly, Winston still has tons of talent that could be unleashed if he can make some adjustments.

Though his 30 interceptions were a source of ridicule, he still led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, while his 33 passing touchdowns were second to only Lamar Jackson.

Winston took a pay cut this offseason, but he has a chance to get starter money down the line.