NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for DeRozan, Drummond, More Contract Options

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

With the NBA's 2021 salary cap still undetermined, how teams deal with contract options will be interesting to monitor this offseason and beyond. Most players who can opt into a year of top dollar will do so, a situation unwilling teams can only circumvent by negotiating reworked contract extensions or finding trades.

Among the highest minute-getters, the San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan and Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond are two of the most intriguing.

Among more complementary pieces, wings like the Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward and Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum can each take 2020-21 salaries for over $20 million instead of testing the open market.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the salary cap, each player mentioned is likely to opt in to their big deals—but here's how that could play out with their front offices.

DeRozan's Message to San Antonio: Trade Me if You Don't Want to Pay Me

A four-time All Star averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. DeRozan is legit.

But he is 30 years old and, while San Antonio's best player, he is also one of their worst three-point shooters—which can matter to a team trying to establish its identity during a rebuild. At 27-36 this season, the Spurs' title window isn't likely to fit DeRozan's shortening prime.

There is little reason to expect him to remain in black and gray for much longer. There was already buzz surrounding the two sides' inability to come to a long-term contract extension in March, with Yahoo's Chris Haynes reporting that DeRozan would decline his player option should an extension not be reached.

This upcoming season, DeRozan can make $27.7 million. Since a contract extension isn't probable, big money in a nebulous market may be enough for him to renege on possible earlier intentions. He'll opt in and hit unrestricted free agency the following offseason—lest San Antonio facilitates a trade before then.

Drummond Chooses Safe Money in an Unsafe Market

Like DeRozan, Drummond can opt into a fat salary for next season: $28.8 million. Unlike DeRozan, Drummond may fit Cleveland's future.

At 26 years old, the two-time All Star boasts career averages of 14.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Shooting just 57.5 percent from the line and having made just five of the 35 threes he's attempted this season, he's a traditional big stuck in the modern game.

But at least he's good at being a traditional big, and that makes him one of the lone bright spots on such a mess of a team.

Sources, of Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, believe Drummond opting in is the "most likely" outcome. They're likely correct. What remains to be seen is if he can improve enough from the line to receive a sizable contract extension before hitting the open market next year.

These Wings Won't Be Taking Flight

Two wings with shaky injury histories, and each can opt into $20-plus million deals for 2020-21.

In order of salary, Hayward will opt into $31.9 million next year and Batum, $24.0 million.

Batum's situation is the clearest. The 31-year-old has averaged fewer points over the past four seasons consecutively, dropping to just 3.6 per game this season, and hasn't played a full season's worth of games since 2014. This upcoming season's salary may exceed his entire next deal. He'll opt in.

Hayward's is a little less obvious.

Two years removed from his catastrophic injury, Hayward is averaging an impressive 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 45 starts this season. He's found an important role with this Celtics team and would remain a useful, veteran presence should Boston find a way to extend him past next season.

But, with the 22-year-old Jayson Tatum and 23-year-old Jaylen Brown each in waiting, the Celtics won't have the money or minutes to guarantee that Hayward remains with them past this hefty paycheck.