Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott Contract: He'll Be There When We Play

Long-term contract negotiations between quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have not come to fruition yet, but team owner Jerry Jones referenced the signal-caller in remarks made Saturday.

"When we're ready to play, he'll be there," Jones said regarding the impasse, per ESPN's Ed Werder.

Prescott could play this season with or without a long-term deal, as the Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on the former Mississippi State star. That tag means that no other team can negotiate with Prescott.

Dallas and Prescott have until July 15 to work out a contract, but if not, Prescott would have to play this season on the tag with the Cowboys.

Per Cowboys staff writer Nick Eatman, the tag is worth roughly $33 million, or an average of the top five quarterback salaries in the league.

Positive news on a long-term contract has trickled in during recent weeks, with David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reporting last Monday that the sides "have spoken in the last two weeks, and a source described that session as very positive."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also reported March 26 that Prescott and the Cowboys have "reengaged on long-term contract talks."

"Sources say the two sides are communicating and would like to work out a deal," Rapoport wrote. "With a contract this complex, there are so many details, it's difficult to gauge where it stands. But they are working."

Prescott had 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year en route to completing 65.1 percent of his passes. He also threw for a career-high 8.2 yards per pass attempt.

The 26-year-old (27 on July 29) has led Dallas to a 40-24 record and two NFC East titles in four seasons. The Cowboys have never had a losing season under Prescott.