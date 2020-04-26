NFL Draft Grades 2020: Final Results and Team-by-Team Letter Chart

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For months, NFL analysts and experts speculated over where the top college prospects would land in the 2020 draft. We now have our answers.

The seven-round draft culminated Saturday, with 255 picks taking place over three days. While many of the first-round selections, such as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, will receive much of the attention, some of the later-round picks will end up meaning just as much to teams in the years to come.

Here are the results of the draft, followed by a grade for each of the 32 NFL teams.

2020 NFL Draft Results

2020 NFL Draft Team Grades

Atlanta Falcons: D

Arizona Cardinals: A

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Buffalo Bills: C+

Carolina Panthers: B

Chicago Bears: C-

Cincinnati Bengals: A

Cleveland Browns: B+

Dallas Cowboys: A+

Denver Broncos: A

Detroit Lions: B+

Green Bay Packers: C

Houston Texans: D+

Indianapolis Colts: A-

Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

Kansas City Chiefs: B

Las Vegas Raiders: D

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Los Angeles Rams: C-

Miami Dolphins: B+

Minnesota Vikings: A

New England Patriots: C

New Orleans Saints: B-

New York Jets: B

New York Giants: B-

Philadelphia Eagles: C-

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

San Francisco 49ers: C+

Seattle Seahawks: C-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

Tennessee Titans: B

Washington Redskins: B

Broncos Add Needed Offensive Weapons Early in Draft

Drew Lock is a talented young quarterback who is likely to continue to develop in his second NFL season. However, he didn't have many top receivers to throw to in the Denver Broncos offense beyond Courtland Sutton. So it was understandable why that was one of Denver's biggest needs entering the draft.

The Broncos not only drafted a receiver but potentially took the best one in the class. After the Las Vegas Raiders selected Alabama's Henry Ruggs III at No. 12, fellow former Crimson Tide standout Jerry Jeudy was available for Denver at No. 15.

Jeudy had 2,478 yards and 24 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Alabama, and he has the potential to develop into the Broncos' No. 1 receiver.

Denver didn't stop adding offensive playmakers, though, as it then drafted Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler in the second round. If Sutton and Jeudy draw a lot of attention from opposing secondaries, then Hamler is the type of receiver who could excel while being another option for Lock.

In the seventh round, the Broncos added another receiver in Florida's Tyrie Cleveland, who could develop into a solid contributor with some time. It capped a strong draft for Denver that saw it bring in the receiving talent and depth that it needed.

Talented Prospects Fall to Cardinals Multiple Times

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The draft likely didn't go the way the Arizona Cardinals thought it was going to. But that turned out to be a positive.

In the first round, Arizona drafted Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was still available when it was on the clock at the No. 8 pick. Simmons is a dynamic defensive player who can also contribute at safety, so he should be a valuable addition to a Cardinals defense that ranked last in the NFL in 2019.

Arizona was fortunate again in the third round, when it had the opportunity to draft Houston tackle Josh Jones with the No. 72 overall pick. Some mocks had Jones as a first-round selection, so the fact that he was still there in the third was a steal. He should be a great help to an offensive line that needed improving.

The Cardinals even got tremendous value in the seventh round when they selected Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin, who likely should have been drafted earlier. The former Sun Devil rushed for 2,725 yards and had 30 total touchdowns over the past two seasons and should complement Kenyan Drake nicely in Arizona's backfield.

With last year's No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Kyler Murray, likely to take another step forward this season, the Cardinals should be poised to fare better than 2019, when they went 5-10-1.

Buccaneers Continue Offseason Turnaround Through Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Before the draft even arrived, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had made some major moves to retool their offense. Not only did they sign free-agent quarterback Tom Brady, but they also added tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay.

With top wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin already in the fold, the Bucs' offense was shaping up to be one of the better units in the NFL. They just needed to add to their offensive line to help bolster it and protect Brady.

That's why it was a great move for Tampa Bay to trade up one spot to the No. 13 pick in order to secure Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, one of the top offensive linemen in the class. It was a bit surprising that Wirfs fell out of the top 10 and was still on the board when the Bucs drafted him.

Tampa Bay also brought in a top prospect for the defensive side of the ball, as it drafted Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in the second round. Winfield, whose dad played against Brady for years, has the potential to make a big impact out of the secondary.

In all, the draft was another positive step for the Buccaneers as they aim to set themselves up to have success in 2020.