Ex-WCW, WWF Star Rick Steiner's Son Bronson Signs Contract with Ravens

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Baltimore defeats Buffalo 24-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Bronson Rechsteiner, son of former WWF and WCW star Rick Steiner, has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. 

Rechsteiner's alma mater, Kennesaw State, announced the deal on Twitter:

A fullback during his college days, Rechsteiner led the Owls with 909 yards rushing and averaged 8.1 yards per attempt in 2019. 

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Rechsteiner recorded 35 reps on the bench press during Kennesaw State's pro day last month. 

The Ravens utilize a fullback in their run-heavy offense, though it's unclear if Rechsteiner can find a spot on their roster with Patrick Ricard signed through 2021. 

Hensley did note Rechsteiner has discussed a potential wrestling career if doesn't make it in the NFL. 

Rick Steiner is best known for his time as a tag team wrestler with his brother Scott. The duo won the WWF tag team titles twice. 

