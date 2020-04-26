2020 NFL Draft Grades: Full Results Listings and Final Team Marks

Handout/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft is complete. After 255 players were selected over a three-day span in a virtual format, it's time to evaluate how each of the league's 32 teams fared in adding young talent.

With much of the sports world paused because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL draft did a great job of giving football fans something to enjoy. It started with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going to the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 1 pick on Thursday night, and it ended with Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder becoming Mr. Irrelevant when the New York Giants took him at No. 255 on Saturday.

In between, many future stars discovered where they will begin their pro careers. As usual, some teams did better than others in making the best choices and filling roster holes to will set themselves up for the future.

Here are grades for how the teams fared at this year's draft, followed by a look at the three franchises that had the best showings.

Atlanta Falcons: D

Arizona Cardinals: A

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Buffalo Bills: C+

Carolina Panthers: B

Chicago Bears: C-

Cincinnati Bengals: A

Cleveland Browns: B+

Dallas Cowboys: A+

Denver Broncos: A

Detroit Lions: B+

Green Bay Packers: C

Houston Texans: D+

Indianapolis Colts: A-

Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

Kansas City Chiefs: B

Las Vegas Raiders: D

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Los Angeles Rams: C-

Miami Dolphins: B+

Minnesota Vikings: A

New England Patriots: C

New Orleans Saints: B-

New York Jets: B

New York Giants: B-

Philadelphia Eagles: C-

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

San Francisco 49ers: C+

Seattle Seahawks: C-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

Tennessee Titans: B

Washington Redskins: B

Dallas Cowboys: A+

When Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb fell into the Dallas Cowboys' laps at the No. 17 pick, they were destined to enjoy a successful draft. There were multiple teams ahead of Dallas that appeared to be in the market for a receiver, yet only two (Alabama standouts Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy) had been selected when the Cowboys' first pick arrived.

Lamb is a talented playmaker who will give quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon to utilize alongside fellow receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup and running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys already had a solid offensive core. Now their unit is among the best in the league.

Dallas then addressed its hole in the secondary after losing cornerback Byron Jones in free agency. It made a great selection in adding Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs in the second round before making another nice pick by taking Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson II in the fourth round.

The Cowboys' third-round pick, Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, will have the opportunity to learn from an experienced group that now includes Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe. He has the potential to develop into a key part of Dallas' defensive line.

Dallas may have missed the playoffs last season, but it did a great job in drafting for the present and future to make it the early favorite in the NFC East for 2020.

Baltimore Ravens: A+

The Baltimore Ravens have an extremely high success rate when it comes to drafting linebackers in the opening round. Their previous first-round linebackers were Ray Lewis (1996), Peter Boulware (1997), Terrell Suggs (2003) and C.J. Mosley (2014).

Add former LSU standout Patrick Queen to that list. Baltimore made a great decision in selecting the former Tiger with the No. 28 pick, as Queen will fill a hole in the team's linebacker corps and should quickly get the opportunity to play for a franchise renowned for having strong defenses.

Baltimore also helped ensure that its running game won't take a step back a year after setting an NFL rushing record with 3,296 yards. It selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round, and he is a nice player to add to a group that includes veteran Mark Ingram II and Gus Edwards.

The Ravens were busy after drafting Dobbins on Friday, as they had four selections in the third round. One notable player they picked up was Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who will give quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, another talented player to incorporate in the offense.

After going an NFL-best 14-2 last season, Baltimore has restocked its roster and filled some holes, so be ready for the Ravens to be one of the league's top teams in 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals: A

Although the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round selection was no surprise, it was the right choice. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has the potential to become Cincinnati's franchise centerpiece for years to come. And it helps that he's already been at work.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burrow was "studying the Bengals' offense for weeks," with a source telling him that the former Tiger should compete for the starting job right away. Cincinnati should be eager to move on from Andy Dalton after going 2-14 last season, and Burrow continues to prove that he's up for the task.

The Bengals made a great selection to open the second round as well, drafting Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins to give Burrow a big target to throw to for years to come. The pair were opponents in last season's College Football Playoff National Championship, and now they are set to work together to try to turn around an NFL franchise.

Cincinnati also added some solid defensive players, including Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (third round), Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (fourth round) and Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem (fifth round). The Bengals' defense ranked 29th in the NFL last season, so adding some young talent on that side of the ball was a wise move.

It may take some time for Cincinnati to see results on the field as these young players gain experience, but it set itself up nicely to become a contender in the AFC.