WWE Rumors: Future Plans for 2-Night WrestleMania Events After WrestleMania 36

This year's WrestleMania was a two-night event out of necessity, but WWE reportedly has no plans to go back to that format in the near future.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE is currently planning for next year's WrestleMania 37 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to be a one-night show on March 28.

This year's WrestleMania had been scheduled to be a one-night affair at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to move it to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance.

WWE also made WrestleMania 36 two nights instead of one, and it was fairly well received since it broke up the action and allowed everyone on the card to get more shine than they normally would on a show that lasts seven or eight hours in a single day.

With WrestleMania getting longer and longer in recent years because of the amount of talent WWE wants to get on the card, a two-night 'Mania is something that has gained traction in recent years. The whispers grew louder in January when New Japan Pro-Wrestling made Wrestle Kingdom a two-night event.

WWE Hall of Famer and executive Triple H is among those who liked the two-night format and would like to see it return in the future. During an appearance on After the Bell with Corey Graves (h/t WrestlingInc's Jason Ounpraseuth), The Game said the following about his hope for WrestleMania moving forward:

"Well, I mean my opinion is my opinion, but I think it was much more enjoyable than the eight-hour extravaganza. I think at some point that is probably what it should be. It's just become so big. When you think about it, in a way, it started out as a concert that ended up being a festival, and it's this week-long thing. When you think about it in that manner now, you know, the Thursday would have been Hall of Fame, Friday was SmackDown, Saturday was going to be Takeover, Sunday would have been WrestleMania [and] Monday would have been RAW. It's a week-long festival, and I think that big main-stage attraction needs to be those two nights and it'd be this weekend of events.

"I do think that's probably a change that that out of chaos comes the genius and maybe that is the genius of it. And I know there's been people saying that for a period of time, but that's a major shift, and it doesn't come easy. I think people in the world look at stuff like that. They go, 'Why don't they just make it two nights?' Yeah, because that's really easy. There you go two nights."

While two-night WrestleManias may be ideal in the future, it becomes more difficult logistically when fans are in attendance. That is a factor WWE didn't have to worry about this year.

For future WrestleManias, WWE would have to book a huge venue for two nights instead of one and also sell thousands of tickets for two events rather than one. WWE has consistently been running WrestleMania at venues that hold 70,000 or more fans over the past several years, and selling that many tickets twice could prove difficult.

There are many things WWE must take into account before switching to that format on a regular basis, but all signs currently point toward WrestleMania 37 in L.A. going back to the traditional setup.

