Trent Williams 'Thankful This Is Over' After Redskins Trade LT to 49ers

New 49ers tackle Trent Williams is "thankful" his extended breakup with Washington is over after the team agreed to trade him to San Francisco on Saturday.

"I'm thankful this is over. Thanks to Dan and the organization for all they've done for me. Still a lot of love for the fans and that locker room. Now I'm focusing on being the best player I can possibly be for the 49ers," Williams told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 49ers traded a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder in exchange for Williams, who sat out all of last season after a falling out with Washington related to the alleged misdiagnosis of a cancerous growth on his head.

"I mean, the lump continued to grow over the years. It was concerning, but there was no pain involved, and if I'm being told by the very people I put my career in the hands of, people are telling me I'm fine, I'm fine," Williams told reporters. "That's how I looked at it."

Longtime 49ers tackle Joe Staley is expected to retire, per Rapoport, which greased the wheels of the trade as San Francisco looked for a veteran left tackle. Staley played his entire 13-year career with the 49ers.

Williams made the Pro Bowl seven times during his career with Washington, emerging as one of the best and most consistent players for a franchise that's been anything but. He has a $12.5 million base salary for the 2020 season, the final year of his contract. Its unclear if the 49ers plan to negotiate a long-term contract as part of the deal, but they could tack on a couple years and lower his cap hit.

Staley's retirement will free up some cap space, but the team could still use a little wiggle room to sign draft picks and perhaps add another free agent or two as the summer progresses. Extending Williams will free up that cash and give the tackle the new contract he wants.