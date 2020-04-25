OT Saahdiq Charles Drafted by Redskins After Trent Williams Traded to 49ers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 13: Saahdiq Charles #77 of the LSU Tigers guards during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins added LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles with the 108th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Saturday.

Charles' selection in the fourth round came shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Redskins traded Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round choice.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

