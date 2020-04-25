Heat's Pat Riley Says 'We Have to Rely on the Science' for When NBA Can Resume

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

Miami Heat president Pat Riley speaks during a ceremony retiring the jersey of former Heat player Chris Bosh at halftime of an NBA game between the Heat and the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Miami. Bosh played 13 seasons, the first seven in Toronto and the last six in Miami. He averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds, was an All-Star 11 times and won two championships. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Miami Heat president Pat Riley does not know if the NBA will return for the 2019-20 season, but he said the league has to "rely on science" in making its decision.

"We're waiting for probably the most challenging decision that Adam Silver and his staff, not only in our sport but in every other sport [has made]," Riley said in a video posted to the team's Twitter account Friday. "He is being very cautious. I think that's great, and he's going to rely on the science. I think we have to rely on the science because this will be an unprecedented move when he decides to start this thing back up."

The NBA indefinitely postponed its season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly every major sports league in the United States has followed suit as the pandemic has put a halt on regular day-to-day life for most Americans.

                    

