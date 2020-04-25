Blake Snell Takes Over 1st Place After Friday's MLB: the Show Players League

John Bazemore/Associated Press

However the MLB The Show Players League turns out, it's already clear Amir Garrett has emerged as a clear victor. Even with the tournament yet to be decided, Garrett has been one of the most enjoyable players to key in on throughout the daily streams.

The Cincinnati Reds pitcher has been constantly trash-talking, interacting with fans, hyping up his teammates and smiling non-stop. In short, the window into his love for the game is everything Major League Baseball was hoping these streams could reveal when the idea for the Players League came together.

Garrett continued his antics Friday by dropping into streams for games he wasn't even a part of.

While Niko Goodrum and Blake Snell were live with MLB Network's Robert Flores, Garrett joined the stream from his home purely to crack jokes and provide comic relief. Dressed in his full Reds uniform with his Jackie Robinson Day cap, Garrett appeared ready to jump through the screen to play if he could find a way in.

Of course, it's always easier to have fun when you're winning, and Garrett has been doing plenty of that. The National League Central leader went 2-1 on the evening to keep himself firmly in the playoff race.

Here's how the rest of the matchups turned out Friday:

Blake Snell, Tampa Bay (19-3)

vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA): 3-0 Win

at Luzardo (OAK): 3-1 Win

at Goodrum (DET): 11-1 Win

vs. Jackson (ATL): 10-1 Win

at Hader (MIL): 8-1 Win

David Dahl, Colorado Rockies (5-17)