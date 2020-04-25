HHH 25 Falls Flat, Sasha-Bayley Story Builds and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

Triple H is one of the greatest stars in WWE history and to argue otherwise is silly. He is one of the most decorated champions ever, a star of multiple eras and the driving force behind the youth movement that is NXT. There will always be those who seek to discredit him by claiming his success is down to nepotism or backstage politicking. But when all is said and done, he stands atop a mountain with very select company.

That is why the closing segment of Friday's show was so damn disappointing.

WWE was not paying homage to a second-rate star from a bygone era. No, it was paying tribute to one of the biggest, most recognizable and powerful performers the industry has ever seen. Yet its execution of the Triple H 25th Anniversary segment was abysmal, even bordering on embarrassing.

Yes, the lack of crowd involvement totally hurt the comedic bits The Game and best bud Shawn Michaels provided, but even then, there is no way anyone could have looked at was planned (or not) and thought it befitted a star of his magnitude.

Maybe he wanted something lower-key, more lighthearted and fun. Perhaps he was perfectly fine with his father-in-law mumbling whatever it was he was saying at the close of the show. If so, fine, but someone should have stepped up and shot down what aired.

Triple H is a visionary beyond the squared circle. As great as he was there, he concocted this idea for NXT, revolutionizing the developmental system. He envisioned a state-of-the-art performance center, without which we would not be watching WWE television during the coronavirus pandemic. Nor would we have had WrestleMania 36.

His influence on the company over the past two decades is immeasurable, and he deserved better than the half-assed attempt at comedy he and the fans got Friday.