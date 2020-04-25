NFL Draft Grades 2020: Team-by-Team List of Scores and Overall Analysis

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders may not win the AFC West in 2020, but they are both better prepared to challenge the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The AFC West squads loaded up on offensive talent during the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft in an attempt to replicate what the Chiefs have put together for Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City will still be favored to win the AFC, especially after the upgrades it made, but with an extra wild-card spot open in the new playoff format, the AFC West could be well represented in the postseason.

Not all franchises have put together great draft classes, as the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles did not fill most of their needs Thursday and Friday.

2020 NFL Draft Results

Arizona Cardinals: A

Arizona landed a pair of steals in the first and third rounds. After Isaiah Simmons fell to the Cardinals at No. 8, they scooped up Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones at No. 72.

Kliff Kingsbury's team needed to add protection for Kyler Murray, and instead of landing a top lineman Thursday, it brought in Matt Miller's No. 5 offensive tackle on Friday.

Atlanta Falcons: B-

Atlanta filled two defensive holes, but the first-round reach for A.J. Terrell hurt its overall grade.

On Day 2, the Falcons then improved their pass rush with Auburn's Marlon Davidson, who impressed alongside Derrick Brown. Then, after replacing Desmond Trufant and Vic Beasley, the Falcons shored up their offensive interior with Temple center Matt Hennessy.

Atlanta will not have a ton of action Saturday with two fourth-round picks and a seventh-round selection.

Baltimore Ravens: A

Adding Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins to the rushing attack led by Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram could turn out to be the best second-round pick.

Dobbins enters the NFL off a 2,003-yard season with 21 touchdowns, and he brings another dose of power and speed that opponents will hate to face. Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay should also be a nice asset to combine with Marquise Brown, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews.

While the offensive picks will receive more attention, the defensive selections deserve praise as well. Baltimore added to its first-round choice of Patrick Queen by bringing in Ohio State's Malik Harrison at linebacker and Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike at defensive tackle.

Buffalo Bills: B+

Sean McDermott's team found great value with its pair of Friday picks.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was Miller's third-best prospect on the defensive interior, and Utah running back Zack Moss should form a great pairing with Devin Singletary.

Moss ran for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, and defenders will dread seeing him running through the trenches after dealing with Singletary, who starred in the second half of his rookie campaign.

With Moss drafted and Stefon Diggs acquired in an offseason trade, Buffalo is in a good position to rise to the top of the AFC East with Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay.

Carolina Panthers: B

Carolina had a clear directive in its draft process.

The Panthers upgraded their defensive line with Auburn's Derrick Brown in the first round and Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos in the second round. Trading up to No. 64 to take Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn filled another defensive void.

While those three picks will help the defense, the Panthers still have a need at cornerback, and they missed out on the run at that position in the middle of the second round.

Chicago Bears: B

The Chicago Bears now have 10 tight ends on their roster following the selection of Notre Dame's Cole Kmet. The No. 43 pick should top the depth chart and give whomever the quarterback is a solid target across the middle. Kmet had 515 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Fighting Irish, and he will be a good red-zone piece after the release of Trey Burton.

The Bears also added Utah corner Jaylon Johnson, who gave up three touchdowns in 1,256 career college coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Cincinnati Bengals: B+

Cincinnati kicked off Friday by adding Clemson's Tee Higgins to a crowded wide receiver room. Higgins should be a strong complement to A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd in an offense that can also hurt defenses through Joe Mixon in the ground game.

In Zac Taylor's final year on the Los Angeles Rams staff, he got to work with Jared Goff, who had a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. No. 1 overall selection joe Burrow is used to thriving in an offense with multiple star receivers, as he had Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson at his disposal at LSU.

The pieces are in place for offensive success, but the Bengals still have a steep climb ahead in the AFC North.

Cleveland Browns: B

Cleveland has drafted exclusively from the SEC.

The Browns chose LSU teammates Grant Delpit and Jacob Phillips, as well as Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott on Friday.

The defensive improvements make sense since the Browns made offensive upgrades in free agency and in the first round.

The Browns have one pick in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. They could look for a running back to develop beneath Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, or more interior help, in the fourth round.

Dallas Cowboys: B+

Dallas dipped back into the Oklahoma pipeline in the third round with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who was an underrated force on the interior for a Sooners defense headlined by Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Kenneth Murray.

After skipping on the secondary Thursday to pick CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys took Alabama's Trevon Diggs, the brother of Buffalo wide receiver Stefon, in the second round.

The Cowboys deserve credit for filling a pair of needs Friday after they were gifted a player they did not believe would be available Thursday at No. 17.

Denver Broncos: A

Denver surrounded second-year quarterback Drew Lock with plenty of help.

Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler should take defensive attention away from Courtland Sutton, and they will open up opposing secondaries as deep threats. LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III also reinforces the interior protection so Lock will have time to pick out his variety of options.

Iowa corner Michael Ojemudia was a solid third-round pick, but the biggest takeaway is the addition of weapons to help Lock contend with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

With a few speedy wide receivers in place, the Broncos could be a high-scoring machine that surges into a wild-card position.

Detroit Lions: B

Detroit addressed its consistency issues at running back by landing D'Andre Swift out of Georgia at No. 35. The 1,218-yard rusher from last season should help support Kerryon Johnson alongside Matthew Stafford in the backfield.

With that duo in place and a wide receiver collection led by Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, the Lions should create plenty of scoring opportunities. Detroit also solidified its offensive line with first-team All-Big Ten interior offensive lineman Jonah Jackson from Ohio State.

The addition of Notre Dame's Julian Okwara should also provide depth for a refurbished defense that will also benefit from Jeff Okudah's coverage skills.

Green Bay Packers: D

One day after trading up four spots to pick Jordan Love, Green Bay made a puzzling second-round decision. The Packers selected Boston College running back AJ Dillon, who will sit behind Aaron Jones on the depth chart.

Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara does not fill an offensive void either with Marcedes Lewis, Jace Sternberger and Robert Tonyan on the roster.

Green Bay missed out on the strong crop of wide receivers on three occasions and likely annoyed Aaron Rodgers in the process.

Houston Texans: B-

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Florida linebacker Jonathan Greenard give the Houston Texans more pass-rushing options. While they are not the flashiest picks, they will serve a purpose right away.

Greenard is listed as a linebacker, but he play at defensive end because of Houston's established talent in the second layer of defense. Blacklock will be called upon to plug up opposing rushing attacks alongside free-agent addition Timmy Jernigan and others.

Indianapolis Colts: A-

Indianapolis has had the best draft of any team without a first-round pick.

The Colts were aggressive from the start Friday by adding USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. at No. 34 and trading up to No. 41 to take Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

In the third round, they brought in Utah safety Julian Blackmon, who was a stalwart for one of the best defenses in college football.

Taylor could be the most important pick of the three, especially if the Colts do not hold on to Marlon Mack. Although Taylor carried the ball 320 times in his junior season, he does not have any injury issues and will not wear himself down alongside Mack in his rookie campaign.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Jacksonville took a risk with Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who carried more injury concerns than other wide receiver prospects. Shenault's doctor sent a notice to all 32 teams that he would be healthy by draft week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but with other quality options available, he fell into the second round.

Doug Marrone's side shored up its interior with Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton in the third round.

The Jaguars enter Saturday with eight selections that can be used to attack a variety of areas, and they could land a quarterback to compete with Gardner Minshew.

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

Kansas City's big splash occurred at the end of the first round in the form of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

On Friday, the Chiefs added two solid pieces in Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay and TCU offensive lineman Lucas Niang.

Andy Reid's team should be one of the quietest Saturday with two picks, one in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Los Angeles Chargers: A-

The Chargers sat out Friday's proceedings after taking Justin Herbert and Murray in the first round.

Herbert is expected to compete with Tyrod Taylor for the starting quarterback job, while Murray should help one of the best young defensive units in the NFL.

Anthony Lynn's team has one selection in each of Saturday's four rounds.

Los Angeles Rams: B

Sean McVay found replacements for Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks with the Los Angeles Rams' first two selections.

Cam Akers has the potential to be a reliable running back, but he struggled to prove that at Florida State behind an inconsistent offensive line. Akers could split time with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson, while Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson should slot behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp on the depth chart.

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis is a boom-or-bust pick because of the injury trouble he faced, while Utah safety Terrell Burgess could be a steal from the late third round.

Las Vegas Raiders: B

Las Vegas made one of the most intriguing third-round choices in Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Raiders plan to use Bowden at running back, but he played quarterback and wide receiver in college.

The Raiders' offensive staff should be more creative with Bowden, South Carolina's Bryan Edwards and first-round pick Henry Ruggs III now on the roster.

With the three draft picks, Josh Jacobs, Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller, quarterback Derek Carr will have plenty of weapons to work with in an attempt to move back into the postseason.

Miami Dolphins: B+

The only knock against Miami's draft strategy is the failure to land a running back.

Brian Flores' side could have taken Swift or Taylor at the start of the second round, but instead it opted for Louisiana guard Robert Hunt and then Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Texas safety Brandon Jones adds depth to the secondary, like the first-round selection of Noah Igbinoghene did.

Miami has nine picks left, but it could trade up at some point since it has to wait 30 picks to hit the clock in the fourth round.

Minnesota Vikings: B-

Minnesota has been excellent at acquiring draft capital.

The Vikings brought in two picks from San Francisco on Thursday and got four selections in a third-round swap with New Orleans.

They have 13 picks remaining but have filled most of their top needs with two defensive backs, an offensive tackle and a wide receiver. Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland should provide more support for Kirk Cousins, and it also squashed any chance of trading for Trent Williams. Cameron Dantzler from Mississippi State joins Jeff Gladney as much-needed secondary improvements.

New England Patriots: C+

Every time the New England Patriots traded up Friday, we thought a quarterback was incoming.

Instead, they chose Michigan defensive end Josh Uche and tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene from UCLA and Virginia Tech, respectively. Asiasi and Keene will attempt to fill the void left open by Rob Gronkowski in 2019, which saw the Patriots struggle to find a target across the middle.

Uche, Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings and Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger are solid additions to a unit that has to deal with improved offenses across the AFC East.

If the Patriots are interested in a signal-caller, they could use one of their six picks Saturday on one.

New Orleans Saints: B-

New Orleans gave up a 2021 third-round pick and three of its Saturday selections to move up in the third round.

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun is a solid get at No. 74 since a few mock drafts had him landing at the back end of the first round, including Miller's final projection.

Moving back into the third round to choose Dayton tight end Adam Trautman is a questionable move since the Saints gave up No. 169, No. 203 and No. 244 to do so. Trautman could turn into a solid player, but risking all Day 3 draft capital for a single player does not make much sense.

New York Giants: B+

The New York Giants have been smart with their three choices.

UConn offensive tackle Matt Peart joined first-round pick Andrew Thomas as offensive line reinforcements. Alabama safety Xavier McKinney fell to the NFC East side at No. 36, and he should be a big help in containing the top targets within the division.

By making sensible choices on the first two days, the Giants could go after the best players available on a few occasions since they have four seventh-round picks to operate with as possible trade capital.

New York Jets: B+

The New York Jets acquired additional picks and addressed a need in the second round.

Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims was still available at No. 59 after the Jets dropped 11 spots and gained a fourth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets also received a pair of fourth-round selections in a deal with the Patriots for the No. 101 pick.

California safety Ashtyn Davis and Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga are good pieces, but the most important addition was another target for Sam Darnold.

Philadelphia Eagles: C-

Philadelphia stunned everyone by taking Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts at No. 53. General manager Howie Roseman told reporters the selection had nothing to do with Carson Wentz's injury history, per The Athletic's Zach Berman.

Even if Hurts thrives in a Taysom Hill role for the Eagles, the pick feels like a reach because the team had other needs at linebacker and in the secondary.

Taking a developmental prospect in Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor in the third round did not take away any criticism directed at the team's front office.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Pittsburgh jumped in on the run on wide receivers by taking Notre Dame's Chase Claypool with its first pick in 2020. Claypool is a physical receiver who should take pressure off JuJu Smith-Schuster in the aerial attack.

Charlotte's Alex Highsmith, who was third in the FBS in sacks, was the other Friday selection by Mike Tomlin's side. Highsmith produced at a high clip last season, but he did so against weaker competition in Conference USA. If his pass-rushing skills translate to the NFL, Highsmith could provide quality behind T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.

Seattle Seahawks: B-

With Jadeveon Clowney's free-agent fate still undecided, the Seahawks landed Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor at No. 48. Seattle moved up 11 spots and gave up a third-round pick to make the selection, and while it may seem like a reach, it filled pass-rushing depth.

The Seahawks also improved their interior talent with LSU guard Damien Lewis at the start of the third round. Lewis was one of 10 players from the title-winning side to be chosen in the first three rounds.

San Francisco 49ers: A

San Francisco did not own a Friday selection and will not re-enter the process until the fifth round.

It made a pair of fantastic first-round moves by adding Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk. Kinlaw is a direct replacement for DeForest Buckner, while Aiyuk takes Emmanuel Sanders' spot on the depth chart.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

Tampa Bay attacked a pair of offensive needs with two of its first three selections on Day 2.

Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn will be an asset in the passing game and should spell Ronald Jones in a two-back rotation next to Tom Brady. Vaughn ran for 1,028 yards and caught 29 passes in a limited Vanderbilt offense.

The Buccaneers got great value in the second round with Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who had a breakout campaign with 85 tackles and seven interceptions in 2019.

Taking a star defensive back with NFL pedigree seems like a terrific decision at that stage.

Tennessee Titans: B

The fall of LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton ended at Tennessee's second-round pick.

Fulton displayed some flaws during the national championship run, and he was overshadowed by freshman phenom Derek Stingley Jr., but he is a solid corner who could make re-signing Logan Ryan less of a priority.

Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans could be a good third-round find as a different threat out of the backfield when Derrick Henry is on the sideline.

Washington Redskins: B

Washington added an intriguing piece in Antonio Gibson, who produced 12 total touchdowns in his final season at Memphis. Gibson was the second-best rusher for the Tigers and played at wide receiver, so he could be a versatile option in the Redskins offense.

His positional flexibility should help the Redskins spread the field in support of Terry McLaurin, but Washington still needs more offensive weapons.

Washington has five picks Saturday to bolster those positions and round out the draft class behind Gibson and Chase Young.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.