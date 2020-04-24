Dwyane Wade Says He Knew He Was a Star When Kobe Bryant Picked Him Up Full Court

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, left, talks with Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, in overtime during an NBA basketball game in Miami, Thursday, March 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade said he realized he made it in the league when Kobe Bryant guarded him over the whole court.

"I remember when Kobe first picked me up 94 feet," Wade told Stephen Curry over Instagram Live. "...The moment when a guy starts picking me up 94 feet because they don't want me to touch the basketball, that's the moment I was like 'Okay, I got your respect now.'"

The 13-time All-Star noted people used to let him shoot until he proved himself.

The discussion came as part of The Wine Down Cookoff between Wade and Curry alongside their wives Friday night.

Wade and actress Gabrielle Union hosted the event and prepared a nice-looking pasta dish. 

They had a big challenge against Curry and his wife, Ayesha, who previously hosted a cooking show on Food Network. Curry cooked a filet with Brussels sprouts. 

The four celebrities enjoyed drinking wine while taking part in a wide range of discussions during a relaxed atmosphere over live stream, talking about everything from in-laws to the dunk contest to putting sugar on spaghetti. The food came secondary behind providing themselves and fans some entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

