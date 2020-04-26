8 Free Agents Who Can Fill Remaining Holes After 2020 NFL Draft

3 of 8

The injury bug has plagued Delanie Walker in recent years.

The veteran tight end suffered a dislocated ankle in the 2018 season opener and missed the remainder of the season. He then had just 21 receptions for 215 yards in his first seven games of 2019 before said ankle forced the Titans to put him on injured reserve.

Some teams might look at Walker (who will be 36 in August) and see a player at the end of his career. But on the other hand, this is the same guy who made three consecutive Pro Bowls between 2015 and 2017.

Walker still has some explosive playmaking ability. He averaged 10.2 yards per reception last season in spite of the ankle limitations as well as the fact he mostly played when Marcus Mariota was under center. Moreover, he is an elite run-blocker, posting an 82.5 run-blocking grade from 2013 to 2017, best at the position, per Pro Football Focus.

Plus, Walker’s age might make him a value pickup for teams tight against the salary cap. He might have to accept a one-year contract at a fairly low value given the durability issues in recent years.

This should be a welcome prospect for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers pulled off one of the shocks of the draft when they traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. Green Bay has a clear need for pass-catchers but instead sacrificed the opportunity to land a top receiver in order to plan for life after Aaron Rodgers.

But Walker could be a nice pickup for Green Bay. The Packers have just under $11 million remaining before rookie signings, per Spotrac. They could sign Walker to a cheap deal with the hopes he can stay healthy and provide better production than Jimmy Graham did the past couple years.

Not to mention, Walker could be a vital run-blocking addition for Aaron Jones after the Packers lost offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga in free agency. He would also be a good mentor for third-round pick Josiah Deguara.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team to watch. The Jags added Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in Round 2, and signing Walker would give quarterback Gardner Minshew another big target. He would also provide run-blocking for Leonard Fournette, if the Jags decide to retain him.

Potential fits: Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars