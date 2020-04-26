8 Free Agents Who Can Fill Remaining Holes After 2020 NFL Draft

8 Free Agents Who Can Fill Remaining Holes After 2020 NFL DraftApril 26, 2020
The 2020 NFL draft has come and gone, and front offices around the league did what they felt necessary to fill out their rosters and address positions of need.
However, the offseason is far from over. While teams will start signing rookies and monitoring their cap situation, a number of quality free agents are still looking for employment.
For some squads, the work is essentially done. But others have an opportunity to sign an impact player who would immediately improve their roster.
Here are eight free agents who can fill remaining holes after the draft. These players were selected based on a combination of past production, future outlook and affordability.
S Eric Reid
In 2019, safety Eric Reid struggled immensely in coverage with the Carolina Panthers. Opposing quarterbacks completed over 77 percent of their passes and tossed eight touchdowns when Reid was the nearest defender, per Pro Football Reference.
At the same time, he's a strong tackler and can play up in the box and rush the passer. He had four sacks and seven tackles for a loss last year to go along with a career-high 130 tackles. Reid is just 28 years old, and he's still capable of being a playmaker from the safety position.
One team that should absolutely look into signing him? The Houston Texans. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle previously reported head coach and GM Bill O'Brien had some interest in it, and it would make sense for both sides.
Reid would join his brother, Justin, in the secondary, and the Texans would add depth to a unit that ranked 26th in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, per Football Outsiders. Houston also did not add a secondary piece in the first few rounds, and Reid would provide some veteran leadership.
The Las Vegas Raiders are another team that might consider Reid. Las Vegas needs plenty of help in the secondary, and it could look to ease a tight cap situation by singing him to a cheap deal in free agency.
Potential fits: Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders
DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison
Damon Harrison was a wrecking ball in the interior as a member of the New York Giants. Snacks was named first-team All-Pro in 2016, racking up 86 combined tackles (six for a loss) to go along with 2.5 sacks. He followed that up by notching at least 76 combined tackles in each of his next two seasons, and he racked up 3.5 sacks in 10 games after being traded to the Detroit Lions in October 2018.
But Harrison took a step back last season. He still had two sacks, but he posted just 49 combined tackles, a career low. The Lions subsequently released Harrison in order to save $6.8 million in cap space, electing to preserve money rather than retaining a potentially productive player on an otherwise lackluster defensive front.
Detroit's personnel decisions should not be seen as a negative reflection on Harrison, however. He is only entering his age-32 season, meaning he can reclaim his 2018 form, and while he might not be the most elite pass-rusher, he is a big body who can get in the quarterback's face and plug the middle.
Plenty of teams need to shore up their run defense. The Carolina Panthers might have been an ideal suitor, but they drafted Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and also have very little cap space (just $10.6 million).
The Cleveland Browns and Texans could be teams to watch. Both teams added defensive tackles via the draft, but they each need more in terms of run-stuffing tackles. Cleveland ranked 30th against the run in terms of DVOA, per Football Outsiders, while Houston ranked 22nd in 2019 and also lost D.J. Reader in free agency.
Both teams have still have cap space, and it might be worth solidifying the front seven with a player like Harrison, who is certainly capable of reclaiming his old form. The Tennessee Titans are also a team to watch given they traded away Jurrell Casey in March.
Potential fits: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans
TE Delanie Walker
The injury bug has plagued Delanie Walker in recent years.
The veteran tight end suffered a dislocated ankle in the 2018 season opener and missed the remainder of the season. He then had just 21 receptions for 215 yards in his first seven games of 2019 before said ankle forced the Titans to put him on injured reserve.
Some teams might look at Walker (who will be 36 in August) and see a player at the end of his career. But on the other hand, this is the same guy who made three consecutive Pro Bowls between 2015 and 2017.
Walker still has some explosive playmaking ability. He averaged 10.2 yards per reception last season in spite of the ankle limitations as well as the fact he mostly played when Marcus Mariota was under center. Moreover, he is an elite run-blocker, posting an 82.5 run-blocking grade from 2013 to 2017, best at the position, per Pro Football Focus.
Plus, Walker’s age might make him a value pickup for teams tight against the salary cap. He might have to accept a one-year contract at a fairly low value given the durability issues in recent years.
This should be a welcome prospect for the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers pulled off one of the shocks of the draft when they traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. Green Bay has a clear need for pass-catchers but instead sacrificed the opportunity to land a top receiver in order to plan for life after Aaron Rodgers.
But Walker could be a nice pickup for Green Bay. The Packers have just under $11 million remaining before rookie signings, per Spotrac. They could sign Walker to a cheap deal with the hopes he can stay healthy and provide better production than Jimmy Graham did the past couple years.
Not to mention, Walker could be a vital run-blocking addition for Aaron Jones after the Packers lost offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga in free agency. He would also be a good mentor for third-round pick Josiah Deguara.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team to watch. The Jags added Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in Round 2, and signing Walker would give quarterback Gardner Minshew another big target. He would also provide run-blocking for Leonard Fournette, if the Jags decide to retain him.
Potential fits: Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Edge Everson Griffen
Unlike Harrison and Walker, Everson Griffen is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.
The 32-year-old had eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss while also racking up 24 quarterback hits in 2019. Griffen was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons, but he almost certainly will not re-sign with the Vikings.
Griffen met a pair of contractual benchmarks that allowed him to void the final three years of his deal, and he has indicated he is unlikely to return to Minnesota. He is arguably the second-best pass-rusher in this free-agent class behind Jadeveon Clowney. The question is, what teams can afford Griffen?
The teams with the most cap space are likely to be clamoring for Clowney. That includes the likes of the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Seattle Seahawks, who are looking to retain Clowney. While those teams could still sign Griffen if they miss out on Clowney, other teams might prefer to pursue Griffen outright.
It is somewhat surprising the Indianapolis Colts have yet to generate much noise as far as Griffen goes. The Colts still have a hole to fill at one of the defensive end spots, and Griffen would be the perfect guy to supplement the addition of DeForest Buckner.
The Texans might also make sense. Houston had an underwhelming pass rush in 2019, especially with J.J. Watt on the shelf due to injury. While they have just $15.5 million in cap space, they would do well to make the money work and bring Griffen into the fold as they continue to restructure the roster.
Much of Griffen's market is likely to depend on what happens with Clowney. But the Colts and Texans are two teams that might look to get the jump on their competitors.
Potential fits: Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks
LT Jason Peters
Jason Peters is getting older, but he still provides a veteran presence at a vital position. Then again, the 38-year-old is also up against a 2020 draft class loaded with talent at offensive tackle.
The two-time All-Pro might have been an ideal fit for any number of teams (like the Browns and Jets) picking toward the top of the draft. But those teams are certainly prioritizing acquiring young talent and building a consistent winner rather than merely plugging a hole. Peters' market is likely to be defined by a team looking for a short-term fix at left tackle.
Yes, Peters has an injury history, but he would still be an upgrade for any number of teams. He finished the 2019 campaign with an 83.4 overall grade, sixth-best at the position, per PFF, including an 86.7 pass-blocking grade.
So, what teams might look for a short-term fix? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted tackle Tristan Wirfs in the first round, but Wirfs played right tackle at Iowa. While the Bucs have under $4 million in cap space, it is possible they could move money around and entice Peters with the possibility of playing for Tom Brady.
The Browns might still be in the mix, but they signed Jack Conklin in free agency and drafted Jedrick Wills Jr. out of Alabama. Wills figures to slide over to left tackle and has already been preparing for such a change.
In spite of the fact they allowed him to explore the market, a reunion with the Eagles still might make the most sense for Peters. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn reported the Eagles are not sold on Andre Dillard as Peters' successor and have in fact explored his trade market, so it could make sense for them to renegotiate with Peters for the time being.
Potential fits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles
CB Prince Amukamara
The level of talent in the draft at the cornerback position should make veteran corners like Prince Amukamara highly sought-after in the coming weeks.
Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson both went in the top 10 as the standout defensive backs in the class, but most of the other prospects were sort of grouped together.
Of course, these young players still have upside. But they do not have the established level of experience and success that Amukamara does.
The veteran has played in at least 14 games in each of the last four seasons, and he was a full-time starter for the Chicago Bears the past two years. The former first-round pick was especially solid in 2018, posting three interceptions and 12 passes defended to go along with a pair of forced fumbles and 66 combined tackles.
While 2019 was a bit of a step back, Amukamara is still one of the better outside cover corners available. He ranks 26th among active corners in passes defended, per Pro Football Reference, and would provide more stability in the secondary for a number of potential contenders.
The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are two teams who might consider signing Amukamara.
Minnesota lost three starters at the corner spot (Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander), and it would do well to fill the secondary with a veteran player who can play alongside first-round draft pick Jeff Gladney and third-round pick Cameron Dantzler.
The Niners are not desperate to add at the corner spot, though Amukamara might be an upgrade opposite Richard Sherman and—depending on the contract—might provide insurance should the Niners move on from Sherman after 2020.
The Denver Broncos are another team that might consider Amukamara to play opposite the newly acquired A.J. Bouye, while the Colts should also scope out the veteran after choosing to address the safety spot by drafting Julian Blackmon in the third round.
Potential fits: Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts
CB Logan Ryan
Whereas some teams will be looking at Amukamara to fill a void at outside corner, others will be hoping Logan Ryan can provide an upgrade at slot corner.
Ryan had the best year of his career for the Titans last season, ranking third in the league with 18 passes defended. He also racked up four interceptions, 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and 113 combined tackles, showing he is fully capable of making plays all over the field.
There are some drawbacks. Ryan was targeted 103 times in coverage and conceded five touchdowns from the slot, the most of any slot corner in football.
Still, Ryan’s knack for generating pressure and making plays makes him one of the top corners available. Though he has his misses in coverage, he is a sure-handed tackler who gets decent breaks on the ball.
Many of the teams looking at Amukamara might also look into adding Ryan. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ryan is open to taking a short-term deal, though he will demand at least $10 million per year.
The Vikings figure to be among the teams interested, and the Broncos and Colts could also get involved. But the Jets might be another team to keep an eye on.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported the Jets are looking into signing Ryan, and they should have more cap space following the post-June 1 cut designation for Trumaine Johnson.
Don't count the Titans out, either. Tennessee might still look to re-sign Ryan, especially considering it still has over $20 million in cap space. While the Titans lucked into LSU corner Kristian Fulton late in the second round, they might still bring Ryan back into the fold.
Potential fits: Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans
Edge Jadeveon Clowney
The premier defensive player of this year's free-agent class is still available—for now.
Clowney initially hoped to receive a contract north of $20 million a year, but he was forced to lower his asking price as his market dwindled.
There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Clowney. He ranked seventh in pass-rush win rate last season, per ESPN, and he also posted four forced fumbles and a pair of defensive touchdowns. Not to mention, he was also dominant in each of Seattle's playoff games.
But Clowney has never had more than 9.5 sacks in a single season, and durability remains a concern after he missed three games and seemed hampered throughout the year. He also saw a noticeable decline in sacks, tackles and quarterback hits last season.
Still, Clowney just turned 27, and there is no denying the physical attributes that make him a force of nature on the edge.
Seahawks GM John Schneider said "the door is not closed" regarding Clowney re-signing with Seattle, but that is looking less likely by the day. The Seahawks used their second-round pick to select Darrell Taylor out of Tennessee, which comes after signing Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa.
Rapoport previously reported Clowney is willing to wait for the right deal, and it might still come. The Browns and Jets are among the teams who could continue their pursuit of Clowney, and the Giants might also make a run at him given they did not bring back Markus Golden.
Perhaps the Titans will also get involved, as GM Jon Robinson said the team had spoken with Clowney's representatives.
It feels like the Browns might be the best fit. They drafted LSU safety Grant Delpit in the second round and took Delpit's teammate, inside linebacker Jacob Phillips, in the third. Clowney would give them that playmaker on the defensive front opposite Myles Garrett. Plus, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN previously reported the Browns had gotten close to a deal with Clowney at the beginning of April. Maybe now they look to make it official.
Potential fits: Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, New York Giants
