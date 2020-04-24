WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 24

1 of 6

The show opened with a short video package featuring Triple H's biggest moments. The New Day kicked things off in the Performance Center with a celebration.

Kofi Kingston put over Big E as the reason they are eight-time tag team champions. Big E ribbed Kingston a bit about Tom Brady moving to Tampa Bay.

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado came out and congratulated them on their win before challenging them to a title match. Before The New Day could answer, The Miz and John Morrison came out to complain about losing the tag titles in a singles match last week.

Before long, The Forgotten Sons marched down to the ring to declare their intentions to win the belts. They started a brawl, and the former tag team champions bailed while Lucha House Party and The New Day were beaten down by the newcomers.

Grade: B-

Analysis

All four teams played their parts well in this segment. The Miz and Morrison are great heels, and The New Day are great babyfaces.

Lucha House Party were new to this feud. They are long overdue for a serious run as tag team champions and it would be great to see them win the titles at some point.

The Forgotten Sons did not have the most successful run in NXT, but they appear to be getting a decent push on the main roster so far. They brought up their military backgrounds, which was information a lot of fans may not have had before Friday's show.

It's nice to see SmackDown's tag team division getting so much attention in recent weeks. This was a good way to open the show and set up some potential matches for the next few weeks.