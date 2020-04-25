NFL Draft 2020: Round 4-7 Grades for Every Pick

1 of 4

107. Cincinnati Bengals: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

Strengths: Quickness, hand/arm usage, productivity

Weaknesses: Size, level-of-competition concerns

Meet the small-program version of Isaiah Simmons. Davis-Gaither is a lean, long-armed defender listed as a linebacker who was used everywhere from edge-rusher to nickel safety. He really pops out on film: great speed and quickness, high effort in pursuit, nifty rip moves to disengage from blockers both when rushing the passer and in run support.

The trick is how to project an undersized all-purpose player like Davis-Gaither from the Sun Belt Conference to the NFL. He probably isn't a Derwin James type hiding in the rough, but he looks like he can develop into a solid all-purpose space linebacker at the NFL level. He was one of the best players on the board here at the start of the fourth round, and he will join Logan Wilson (drafted on Friday) to form a hustling, tone-setting tandem in the middle of the field for the Bengals.

Grade: A

108. Washington Redskins: Saahdiq Charles, Offensive Tackle, LSU

Strengths: Quickness, finish

Weaknesses: Raw power

Charles was suspended for six games last year for a violation of team rules, but there don’t appear to be any major concerns about his character. He’s a smooth athlete and alert pass protector with a nasty streak on the field. His technique is inconsistent, and he may carry a little bad weight, two factors that negate Charles’ power when drive blocking.

Charles could grow into an NFL starter if he responds to coaching and improves his conditioning habits a little. This selection comes moments after the report that Washington finally traded All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams for pennies on the dollar after a year of drama. Charles plays the same position as Williams. But he’s not a replacement by any stretch of the imagination.

Grade: C

109. Las Vegas Raiders: John Simpson, G, Clemson

Strengths: Size, physicality, finish

Weaknesses: Initial quickness

Simpson has the prototypical frame for a Pro Bowl-caliber NFL guard. He weighs 321 pounds, but most of it appears to be in his thighs and glutes. He's as powerful on tape as his measurements suggest, but he's also smoothly athletic, capable of peeling off blocks, working the second level and pulling and picking up blitzers.

Simpson's biggest problem is his quickness at the snap. Speedy 3-tech tackles sometimes knife past him before he is ready to react. But pure mass and power, solid athleticism, a mean streak on the field and a good reputation off of it should keep Simpson in the NFL for a long time. Simpson will eventually replace Richie Incognito on the Raiders line, making the team younger, cheaper and a little less unpredictable, while still a little nasty when it matters.

Grade: B+

110. New York Giants: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

Strengths: Speed, experience, tackling

Weaknesses: Quickness in transition

Holmes has the size-speed traits of an NFL starter, became a starter for the Bruins as a true freshman and has a handful of pick-six highlights on his sizzle reel. The major knock on his game is, unfortunately, a major knock: Better receivers can burn him in the first two or three steps off the line of scrimmage in press coverage, and he can be a split-second late to react in zone coverage, leaving him to make cleanup tackles instead of breaking up plays.

Holmes is physical and doesn't make fundamental errors, so he could stick as a nickel and dime defender. There's a chance he could be something more if his footwork and reaction speed get coached up. Speed was a major problem for the pokey Giants secondary last year. Holmes and Xavier McKinney (drafted Friday) have their upside, but they may not have been the best solutions for that problem.

Grade: C+

111. Miami Dolphins: Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

Strengths: Massiveness, experience

Weaknesses: Balance, technique

Kindley is as big as an atoll, and he was a perfect fit in Georgia's offense: a forklift of a drive-blocker with nimble feet to hold his own in interior pass protection. However, he's a head-ducker and a lunger. College guards can get away with those technical flaws, but they'll get off-balance and thrown to the turf by Fletcher Cox types in the NFL.

Kindley can be an effective starter if he corrects these flaws, but some huge linemen lunge because they either lack the quickness to engage defenders on the move or the conditioning to maintain their technique for long stretches. He may fall into that category.

That’s three offensive linemen in four rounds for the Dolphins, all of them huge, high-effort-and-character guys. They know what they like.

Grade: B

112. Los Angeles Chargers: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

Strengths: Size-speed package, downhill style

Weaknesses: Elusiveness, receiving production

Kelley had an outstanding Senior Bowl, where he demonstrated both his quickness and potential as a receiver after catching only 11 passes in his final season. He also had a fine combine, with a 4.49-second 40 and solid workout results. He's a midsize power back who hits the hole quickly and has a nasty finish, but he is not particularly elusive or creative, and he may not have the vision to regularly find and exploit cutback lanes.

Effort and developing receiving skills should make Kelley a useful committee back. Put him behind the right line in the right circumstances and he could be a 1,000-yard rusher. Look for Kelley to do about 95 percent of what Melvin Gordon III did in the Chargers’ running back committee, but at a fraction of the cost.

Grade: A-

113. Carolina Panthers: Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame

Strengths: Traits

Weaknesses: Production

Pride is 5'11", long-armed, well-built and ran a 4.4 second 40 at the combine. But he allowed four touchdowns last year and 61 receptions over the last two seasons, according to the Sports Info Solutions Football Rookie Handbook, which are very high totals for an NFL prospect and athlete of his caliber.

Pride is too passive on contested catches and doesn't offer much value in run support, making him look more like a fast guy who happens to play defense than a defender. His size-speed combination is enticing, but he's a boom-or-bust selection. If there’s one area at which the Panthers can afford to gamble a bit, it’s in the secondary. Grade: B

114. Arizona Cardinals: Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Strengths: Agility, hustle, hands

Weaknesses: Lack of elite traits

Fotu's family is originally from Tonga. He was born in Oakland, and he gravitated toward rugby in his youth. He has what could be described as a "rugby skill set," including a great stutter step and lateral agility for a huge man and a high-pursuit motor in the open field. Fotu also uses an effective punch-and-pull technique to beat blockers and has some impressive defensive line soft skills, including a knack for protecting his legs from cut blocks and an eye for locating the football on misdirection plays.

Fotu doesn't have a Pro Bowl skill like an explosive first step or elite power in his portfolio, and he could redistribute his weight a smidge. But he has what it takes to develop into a capable all-purpose tackle with the athleticism to play end in some situations and fronts. Not a bad pick by any means, but the Cardinals have plenty of beef up front, and they should be focusing on adding more talent to the back end of their defense.

Grade: C+

115. Cleveland Browns: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Strengths: Athleticism, production

Weaknesses: Hands

Bryant, last year's Mackey Award winner as the nation's top tight end, is a converted high school offensive tackle who played a typical hybrid role for the Owls. He often lined up split wide or in the slot to create mismatches.

He has fine body control, moves well in the open field and can track and haul in over-the-shoulder catches, but his receiving chops are inconsistent, particularly on contested catches. Sports Info Solutions credited him with eight dropped passes last year. He'll thud the defender right in front of him in the running game, so his blocking is good enough to get by.

Bryant is the sort of college tight end who excites you when he's running the open field against mid-major competition, but the NFL is full of similar players. He'll fight for a roster spot and role as an H-back type.

Kevin Stefanski used two-tight end sets frequently in Minnesota and probably has similar plans for the Browns. Also, David Njoku is often injured and (at least during the chaos of past regimes) sometimes disgruntled, so Bryant provides a Plan B.

Grade: A-

116. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ben Bartch, Guard-Tackle, St. Johns

Strengths: NFL traits, athleticism and demeanor

Weaknesses: Technique, level of competition

Bartch is famous for talking about—and demonstrating how to prepare—the smoothie he drank to gain quality weight in preparation for the jump from DIII St. John’s College to the NFL. The recipe: seven scrambled eggs, cottage cheese, instant grits, peanut butter, bananas and Gatorade.

Gross. Why not just eat the eggs, cottage cheese, grits and bananas as a meal (with the peanut butter on some crackers on the side) with a Gatorade to drink? That doesn’t sound half bad. And don’t claim it’s because that would take too long to eat: He could chow down on the bananas and cottage cheese while scrambling the eggs. It might actually save time.

Offensive linemen are weird, folks.

Anyway, the Senior Bowl was an invaluable experience for Bartch because he was able to hold his own in pit drills against power-conference defensive linemen. His college tape consists of some opponents purposely avoiding Bartch by overloading the other side of the line. Watching an offensive tackle drop, set and look around for someone to block is no fun, and it also doesn’t teach us much about him.

Bartch remains exceedingly raw as a blocker, but he has a starter’s upside. Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet made a similar impression at the Senior Bowl a few seasons ago. Bartch may take a similar career path. Offensive line is one of the few areas of strength on the Jaguars roster. Bartch can help keep it that way for years.

Grade: A

117. Minnesota Vikings: D.J. Wonnum, Defensive End, South Carolina

Strengths: Lateral quickness

Weaknesses: Leverage

Wonnum is a lean, high-cut 6'5” defender who generates most of his pass rush by working inside his blocker, stunting to inside gaps or just outclassing weaker offensive tackles. He lacks exceptional first-step quickness or pass-rush creativity, and better blockers can push him around. The Vikings can get the most of Wonnum by tailoring a role for him as a situational edge-rusher, or the team can see what happens if he adds 20 pounds of muscle from the glutes down. Wonnum was a captain for a lot of his Gamecocks career and gets high marks for intangibles, so he should be worth stashing on the bench and developing. As with just about every Vikings pick in this draft, it’s impossible to grade Wonnum without pointing out that he is replacing a key starter who was a cap casualty: Everson Griffen, who recorded 74.5 sacks in 10 seasons for the Vikings. Wonnum won’t be in Griffen’s class anytime soon.

Grade: C-

118. Denver Broncos: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Mizzou

Strengths: Size, timed speed, tough-catch ability

Weaknesses: Quickness, blocking consistency

Okwuegbunam was a big winner at the combine, where he ran a stunning 4.49-second 40 at 258 pounds. However, he doesn't look nearly that fast on tape.

A lack of lateral quickness, both off the line and when changing direction, negates Okwuegbunam's straight-line speed. While he's as good of a blocker as your typical college tight end nowadays, typical college tight ends are not very good blockers.

Combine results, traits and a knack for highlight-reel receptions make Okwuegbunam an intriguing developmental tight end with upside, but there's also a chance that the Broncos just drafted a better track and weight-room athlete than football player. Fortunately for them, they already have Noah Fant and a suddenly stacked skill-position corps, so they can afford to experiment a little.

Grade: C+

119. Atlanta Falcons: Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

Strengths: Burst, gap shooting

Weaknesses: Size, lateral quickness

Walker is a JUCO transfer who started his Bulldogs career as an undersized edge-rusher but played more middle linebacker (with plenty of forays to the edge) last year. He's most impressive when shooting gaps and blowing up plays from the middle linebacker position. On the edge, he uses arm extension to fend off blockers effectively.

Unfortunately, Walker lacks the size and agility to be an NFL edge-rusher and the instincts and range to be effective as an inside linebacker. He could succeed in a specialized role, but it's more likely that he will start his career on the practice squad. He fits the speedy profile the Falcons love in their defenders, but there’s a reason the Falcons always seem to need immediate help on defense.

Grade: C

120. New York Jets: Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

Strengths: Pretty good in most areas

Weaknesses: Exceptional in none of them

Adam Gase has made no secret of broadcasting his dissatisfaction with Le’Veon Bell, whom he worked like a rented stump grinder (311 touches, many of them doomed plunges into the line or screens into the teeth of the defense) to prove his point. Bell’s primary backups were Bilal Powell, the only guy who knows all the organization’s internet passwords, and Ty Montgomery, who was pretty darn good in 2016. Trenton Cannon is also around to play Tarik Cohen on the scout team. So running back is a need.

Perine gained 181 total yards, scored three touchdowns and was named the MVP of the Orange Bowl against Virginia. Unfortunately, most of his career production was far more ordinary. He's a determined runner with an NFL-caliber size-speed-power package, some receiving ability and enough burst and creativity to do some open-field damage, but he's a little tight-hipped and lacks any one superlative trait. Perine gets high marks for effort and has a determined running style, so he should compete hard for a roster spot and can play a role if he earns one. Still, the Jets have too many other needs to be spending middle-round picks filling out their running back committee/appeasing their cantankerous head coach.

Grade: C-

121. Detroit Lions: Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

Strengths: Power, finish

Weaknesses: Lateral quickness, body type

Stenberg was a three-year starter for the Wildcats at left guard. He's a mauler who will put his defender on his butt at the whistle (or perhaps after). Difficult reach blocks are too much for him, and he's high-cut for a guard (staying low to gain leverage doesn't look very natural for him), but Stenberg is the sort of player a team like the Lions sticks at guard and forgets about for a few years. The Lions also drafted Jonah Jackson on Friday. They are committed to building from the middle of the field out. That’s contrary to modern NFL thinking, but at least it’s a better plan than “reunite the 2016 Patriots, but without Tom Brady.”

Grade: B