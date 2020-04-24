Report: NBA's G League Players to Begin Voting Saturday on Creation of Union

A.J. Messier/Getty Images

Members of the NBA G League plan to begin voting Saturday on the possible formation of a union, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported the players are receiving help from the NBA Players Association, and he tweeted in December that the idea dates back to 2018:

The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported in December the goals of unionizing included "increased salaries for players, freedom of player movement, work benefits and having a voice on their behalf on issues of discipline and contract structures."

According to Charania, the NBA players union voted in February to support a union push for G League players, with the next step requiring the approval of G League players themselves.

Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann noted the show of solidarity by the NBPA differed from how unions in other major sports leagues look upon their minor league peers.

The MLB Players Association received some criticism when it agreed to a deal with league owners that assured major leaguers a portion of their salaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. In return, MLB has the option to reduce the 2020 draft from 40 rounds to five, which could significantly limit the pool of players who can enter the minor league ranks this season.

The base salary for G League players is $35,000. Elite recruits coming out of high school are eligible to receive a $125,000 select contract, but OZY's Ray Glier reported in September that nobody had taken advantage of the option.

However, Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony reported April 16 that Jalen Green was signing a $500,000 contract to enter a one-year developmental program that's a joint partnership between the NBA and G League. Fellow 2020 recruit Isaiah Todd followed Green one day later.

Neither Green nor Todd will play in the G League full time, but they will occasionally line up against G League players.