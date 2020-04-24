Deshaun Watson Rumors: Texans, QB Engaged in 'Very Preliminary' Contract Talks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson, of the Houston Texans, (4) warms up before the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a record-setting contract extension on Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Steve Wyche. Now, quarterback Deshaun Watson could be next.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Texans and Watson have begun "very preliminary" contract discussions":

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

