Deshaun Watson Rumors: Texans, QB Engaged in 'Very Preliminary' Contract Talks

The Houston Texans reportedly signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a record-setting contract extension on Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Steve Wyche. Now, quarterback Deshaun Watson could be next.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Texans and Watson have begun "very preliminary" contract discussions":

