Ex-Giants Safety Michael Thomas, Texans Reportedly Agree to Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

New York Giants defensive back Michael Thomas poses for a photo with a fan after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly signed veteran safety Michael Thomas on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. 

Thomas, 30, appeared in 16 games (two starts) for the New York Giants last season, registering 47 tackles (three for loss) and three passes defended. 

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

