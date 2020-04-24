Ex-Giants Safety Michael Thomas, Texans Reportedly Agree to Contract

Ex-Giants Safety Michael Thomas, Texans Reportedly Agree to ContractApril 24, 2020
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
The Houston Texans reportedly signed veteran safety Michael Thomas on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.
Thomas, 30, appeared in 16 games (two starts) for the New York Giants last season, registering 47 tackles (three for loss) and three passes defended.
