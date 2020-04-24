Report: NFL Teams Want 'Stern Discipline' After Tom Brady Met with Bucs Coaches

Adam Wells
April 24, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Tom Brady's recent journeys throughout the city of Tampa to interact with Buccaneers coaches have reportedly angered opposing teams. 

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, NFL teams are "miffed" and anticipate "stern discipline" from the league due to Brady violating social distancing restrictions in Florida as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

