Report: NFL Teams Want 'Stern Discipline' After Tom Brady Met with Bucs Coaches

Tom Brady's recent journeys throughout the city of Tampa to interact with Buccaneers coaches have reportedly angered opposing teams.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, NFL teams are "miffed" and anticipate "stern discipline" from the league due to Brady violating social distancing restrictions in Florida as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

