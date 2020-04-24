Knicks Rumors: Leon Rose Expected to Do 'Due Diligence' in Search for New GM

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) New York Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden on March 02, 2020 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Rockets 125-123. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Knicks president Leon Rose is expected to do a thorough examination if he decides to make a change at general manager. 

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Rose will do his "due diligence" when deciding whether to retain Scott Perry. 

While a full list of potential replacements is unknown, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported earlier this month that Rose has targeted Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand. 

Perry signed a five-year deal with the Knicks when he was hired as general manager in June 2017.

This is the final guaranteed year of Perry's contract, though Berman noted he is expected to run the draft for the Knicks this summer. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on June 30, though the league could move it back because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Knicks reorganized their front office during the season, starting in February when they announced Steve Mills was leaving his position as president. Perry was put in charge of basketball operations until Rose officially took over on March 2. 

Since Perry took over as general manager, the Knicks have gone 67-163 with no playoff appearances.   

Video Play Button

Related

    Leon Rose Expected to Do 'Due Diligence' in Search for New GM

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Leon Rose Expected to Do 'Due Diligence' in Search for New GM

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond Green Reveals Details of Viral Altercation with KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draymond Green Reveals Details of Viral Altercation with KD

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Legendary MJ Stories from the 90's

    We spoke to MJ’s teammates about his work ethic and psychological warfare against opponents...and his own team ➡️

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Legendary MJ Stories from the 90's

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    What If Scottie Pippen Had Gotten Traded?

    Imagining four trade scenarios if the Bulls had pulled the trigger before MJ left

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What If Scottie Pippen Had Gotten Traded?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report