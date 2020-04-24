Knicks Rumors: Leon Rose Expected to Do 'Due Diligence' in Search for New GM

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Knicks president Leon Rose is expected to do a thorough examination if he decides to make a change at general manager.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Rose will do his "due diligence" when deciding whether to retain Scott Perry.

While a full list of potential replacements is unknown, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported earlier this month that Rose has targeted Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

Perry signed a five-year deal with the Knicks when he was hired as general manager in June 2017.

This is the final guaranteed year of Perry's contract, though Berman noted he is expected to run the draft for the Knicks this summer. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on June 30, though the league could move it back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Knicks reorganized their front office during the season, starting in February when they announced Steve Mills was leaving his position as president. Perry was put in charge of basketball operations until Rose officially took over on March 2.

Since Perry took over as general manager, the Knicks have gone 67-163 with no playoff appearances.